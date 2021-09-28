Fiduciary Trust International Continues Expansion, Adding Michael A. Bayles, CFA as New York-Based Senior Portfolio Manager

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Michael A. Bayles, CFA® has joined the firm as a senior portfolio manager based in its New York office.

“New York City and surrounding communities in the Tri-State Area comprise a vital marketplace for our organization. We consistently seek out professionals whose expertise and experience can strengthen the personalized approach we provide for generations of families in this region,” said Paulina Mejia, regional managing director, trust counsel, and head of Fiduciary Trust International’s New York office. “Michael has an impressive track record of working with high-net-worth clients and their families to create portfolios to help them meet their goals.”

Mr. Bayles previously worked at Wells Fargo for more than a decade as managing director and senior director of investment/fiduciary services for the Northeast region. He was also a standing member of the firm’s fiduciary investment management oversight, fiduciary investment, and investment policy committees. Earlier in his career, Mr. Bayles spent 23 years with BNY Mellon, most recently as managing director and market executive responsible for all fiduciary activities in the Greenwich, CT market.

Mr. Bayles holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and belongs to the CFA Institute and CFA Society Stamford. He serves as a volunteer tax preparer in his community as part of the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program. Mr. Bayles is also past vice chair of the New York State Bar Association’s Trust & Investment Division, and was a member of its executive committee.

“As the needs and expectations of our clients rapidly evolve, we must remain one step ahead by making sure all of our teams across the country possess the knowledge and tools to provide financial peace of mind over the long term—and Michael shares this mindset,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Regardless of what happens, we will be there to simplify our clients’ financial lives—enabling them to tax-efficiently increase, protect, and transfer their wealth, as well as support the philanthropic causes that are close to their hearts.”

Mr. Bayles is a member of the board of trustees of Wakeman Boys & Girls Club in southern Connecticut. The nonprofit provides recreational, academic enrichment, health and wellness, and character and leadership programs at safe havens for young people between ages 5 and 18 in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Southport, and surrounding communities. He graduated from Bucknell University with a bachelor of science in business administration.

Fiduciary Trust International’s New York office has experienced ongoing growth over the past several years. In August+2020, the firm announced that Cathy Carilli, CFA had joined the organization as a New York-based senior portfolio manager. Three+months+earlier, Fiduciary Trust International announced that Maudie Long, CFA and David DeStefano were brought onboard as senior portfolio manager and trust officer, respectively, in the New York office. Meanwhile, Kevin G. Carter, CFP® joined Fiduciary Trust International as a New York-based senior portfolio manager in March+2020, and Jennifer McCarthy stepped into the role of trust counsel and managing director in the firm’s New York office in September+2019.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $99 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Reston, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks of CFA Institute.

