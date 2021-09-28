UBS Advisor David W. Ellis III Recognized by Forbes/SHOOK and Barron's for Commitment to Clients

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that David+W.+Ellis+III, a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been recognized for his commitment to clients by being named to three industry accolades. In 2021, David has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list, the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list and the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list.

“We are thrilled that David has received this well-deserved recognition,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Entrepreneurs, executives and high net worth families choose to work with David and his team because of their tailored advice, deep expertise and commitment to helping them meet their financial and future planning needs.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, David and his team provide asset and wealth management services for individuals, families and organizations, and currently oversee over $2.2 billion in client assets. David holds the Series 7, 24, 63 and 65 securities licenses. He earned his B.S. in accounting from Syracuse University and is Chairman Emeritus of Gradison.

Outside of the office, David is committed to supporting his community, serving on the boards of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Foundation, the Blue Ash Protective Association and the Segoe Foundation.

This year’s Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors.

The sixth annual Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list recognizes the country's top financial advisors who represent the future of the wealth management industry. For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Ftop-wealth-advisors.

With an average industry tenure of 30 years, this year’s Top 1,200 Advisors and their teams typically serve 750 households, each of which has an average of $14 million to invest. Each advisor manages approximately $3 billion in client assets and has an average client-retention rate of 98.4%. For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barrons.com%2Freport%2Ftop-financial-advisors.

