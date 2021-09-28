Agilysys Announces Major New Completely Modernized Version Release of Its Trusted Visual One PMS Solution At HITEC® Dallas 2021

Agilysys%2C+Inc., (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, announced today the release of the new completely modernized Agilysys Visual One PMS Version 12 at HITEC 2021 in Dallas. The new release offers cloud and on-premise installation options, a browser-based application with modern user experiences, broad mobile device support, multi-property feature sets and seamless integration with other Agilysys and 3rd party solutions, providing an exciting enterprise-wide integrated solution for full-service resorts & hotels.

Agilysys Visual One Version 12 represents the most significant new release of one of the most trusted PMS solutions in the market today. Already a feature-rich PMS solution powering many of the world’s prestigious full-service resorts and hotels, Visual One brings a reliable, scalable solution with a deep set of guest management and operating modules to create the ultimate property-wide or multi-property-chain-wide management solution, enabling improved guest experience management, enhanced business performance and increased profitability. In addition, Visual One Version 12 uses a robust set of APIs that enable tight integration with other Agilysys solutions as well as 3rd party products to provide a seamless user experience.

This major release is built on a browser and API based application architecture with responsive UI screens that showcases Agilysys’ PMS solution leadership and innovative new capabilities including:

Modern browser-based PMS with Responsive UI allowing employees to be untethered from the front desk.

Can be deployed either On-Premise or as SaaS, and supports multiple payment devices/gateways.

Provides easy to use multi-property visibility across the entire system.

Configurable, interactive dashboard that displays guest arrival/departure information, daily revenue, room/housekeeping status, recent reservations and more.

Support for mobile check-in/out and a native booking engine as part of a robust API-based PMS integration.

Enhanced suite logic to support suites and/or components separately to optimize revenue.

Configurable PMS extract to any accounting system, and an interactive UI to display PMS ledger balances after Night Audit.

"We are proud to announce this major new version of Agilysys Visual One. With over 4 years of focused R&D and product innovation, Agilysys Visual One Version 12 ensures that current and new customers alike will continue to realize outstanding returns on their Agilysys investment," said Sridhar Laveti, Senior Vice President, Product Engineering & Customer Support at Agilysys. "As a modern cloud or on-premise deployable browser-based solution, the product offers a complete suite of enterprise PMS capabilities and modules that demonstrate Agilysys’ leadership position in property management solutions. With 3 best-in-class PMS products to choose from, including Agilysys Visual One, Agilysys Stay and Agilysys LMS, customers and prospects can select the Agilysys PMS solution that best matches their unique set of requirements.”

To schedule a demo at Agilysys booth #3011 during HITEC exhibition hours, please contact Robynn Clairday by emailing [email protected].

Agilysys Visual One PMS is one of the industry’s leading global PMS solutions among full-service resorts and hotels. A comprehensive and fully integrated product, it offers a wide range of features and functionality, including front office operations, guest history, housekeeping and more. Its user-friendly browser-based UI is laid out in a logical and understandable format that improves user efficiency and reduces time to train new staff. The Visual One suite of products features applications for accounting, activities, club management, comp accounting, and condo accounting.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale+%28POS%29%2C property+management+%28PMS%29%2C inventory+and+procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005801/en/