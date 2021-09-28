Logo
The Power of AT&T Cloud Voice Integrated with Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Operator Connect platform integration gives businesses seamless connectivity and management options

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Millions of AT&T Cloud Voice and Microsoft Teams users can combine both services to experience business-grade voice calls from virtually anywhere. The new integration with the Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams platform gives businesses the ability to seamlessly enable and deploy carrier-grade voice service in a Teams environment.

Why is this important? With nearly 250 million users, Teams is the backbone for businesses globally to connect their workforce and engage customers. The enhanced technology combination gives business an easy way to harmonize existing SIP trunking and cloud communication solutions. This allows them to take advantage of global public switched telephone service (PSTN), simplified calling plans, tools to manage all lines and a web-based portal enabling 24/7 support services to ensure businesses don't miss a beat.

This is the latest example in a growing list of collaborations between AT&T Business and Microsoft to deliver flexibility, scalability, and new capabilities to help businesses adapt to an ever-changing social and operating environment.

Who can use this? Any business in the U.S. can launch AT&T Cloud Voice for Microsoft Teams through Operator Connect.

What are people saying?
When it comes to voice services, businesses don't just want options, they want options that can create efficiencies and improve outcomes. By combining two leading services like AT&T Cloud Voice and Teams, we can deliver advanced capabilities while removing complexity to create better connections with employees and customers. – Rich Shaw, Vice President, Voice and Collaboration, AT&T Business

Where can I find more information?Please visit here for more details about AT&T Cloud Voice.

*About AT&T Communications
We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (

NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

ATT_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA21761&sd=2021-09-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-power-of-att-cloud-voice-integrated-with-operator-connect-for-microsoft-teams-301386839.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA21761&Transmission_Id=202109281100PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA21761&DateId=20210928
