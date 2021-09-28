Crexendo Adds iTelecom as New Master Agent to bring the VIP Platform to their Agents and Customers

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, and collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that that it is adding iTelecom, a Master Agent focused on delivering innovative solutions and superior support, to the Crexendo VIP team.

The VIP platform is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. In addition, the VIP Platform features advanced customer experience capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience. VIP has recently received the 2021 Communications Solution Product of the Year by TMC and features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee*. The soluition is powered by the Crexendo NetSapiens division which currently supports over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Micah Bevitz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iTelecom, said, "Companies are increasingly turning to our network of Consultants to help them navigate the transition to Cloud Communications and offering Crexendo's VIP Platform delivers on our commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior support to our clients. We believe our representation of the Crexendo VIP Platform will help us deliver on our customers' goals for their businesses."

Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer at Crexendo, said, "iTelecom is known for their customer-centered approach to delivering advanced technology solutions. We are honored that the power of the VIP platform is recognized by outstanding leaders like iTelecom. We believe this supports the continuing acceptance of this game changing platform. This partnership will expand our reach into the organizations that iTelecom supports. We look forward to an outstanding Partnership with Micah and his team."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2 Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

About iTelecom

iTelecom is a leading master agency and managed service provider delivering best-in-class telecommunication, connectivity and cloud solutions. In 2020, we reimagined the agent experience and launched iAgent, a first-of-its-kind app that saves agents time and allows them to make more money by putting everything they need at their fingertips. For more information, visit itelecom.com.

