Crexendo Adds iTelecom as New Master Agent to bring the VIP Platform to their Agents and Customers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Crexendo Adds iTelecom as New Master Agent to bring the VIP Platform to their Agents and Customers

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, and collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that that it is adding iTelecom, a Master Agent focused on delivering innovative solutions and superior support, to the Crexendo VIP team.

The VIP platform is an all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, and Business Phone communications for customers of all sizes. In addition, the VIP Platform features advanced customer experience capabilities to help companies deliver an excellent customer experience. VIP has recently received the 2021 Communications Solution Product of the Year by TMC and features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee*. The soluition is powered by the Crexendo NetSapiens division which currently supports over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Micah Bevitz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of iTelecom, said, "Companies are increasingly turning to our network of Consultants to help them navigate the transition to Cloud Communications and offering Crexendo's VIP Platform delivers on our commitment to providing innovative solutions and superior support to our clients. We believe our representation of the Crexendo VIP Platform will help us deliver on our customers' goals for their businesses."

Jon Brinton, Chief Revenue Officer at Crexendo, said, "iTelecom is known for their customer-centered approach to delivering advanced technology solutions. We are honored that the power of the VIP platform is recognized by outstanding leaders like iTelecom. We believe this supports the continuing acceptance of this game changing platform. This partnership will expand our reach into the organizations that iTelecom supports. We look forward to an outstanding Partnership with Micah and his team."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2 Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

About iTelecom

iTelecom is a leading master agency and managed service provider delivering best-in-class telecommunication, connectivity and cloud solutions. In 2020, we reimagined the agent experience and launched iAgent, a first-of-its-kind app that saves agents time and allows them to make more money by putting everything they need at their fingertips. For more information, visit itelecom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) believing that iTelecom is known for their customer-centered approach to delivering advanced technology solutions; (ii) being honored that the power of the VIP platform is recognized by outstanding leaders like iTelecom; (iii) believing that iTelecom partnership supports the continuing acceptance of VIP and it being a game changing platform; (iv) believing that the partnership will expand the reach of VIP into the organizations that iTelecom supports and (v) believing that it will have an outstanding Partnership with iTelecom.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665693/Crexendo-Adds-iTelecom-as-New-Master-Agent-to-bring-the-VIP-Platform-to-their-Agents-and-Customers

img.ashx?id=665693

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment