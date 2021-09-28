Cal-Bay Invests into CryptoDads NFT Project

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Cal-Bay International, Inc (OTC PINK:CBYI) today announced the company has invested into the "CryptoDads" NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) Project. https://www.cryptodadsnft.com/.

Each "Crypto Dad" is unique and has a comparative rarity value contrasting other tokens and is a carefully crafted project designed to build long-term utility for their token holders.

Token owners possess the digital rights to their artwork and can use their intellectual property as they see fit.

CryptoDads community, where members can access fifty active user-created sub-channels ranging from stocks and sports to being a dad in real life. They also developed a free how-to video series for people new to #NFTs that outlined a step-by-step approach to purchasing NFTs.

CryptoDads projects highlights include a $30,000 donation to a men's mental health charities determined by stakeholder vote, exclusive merchandise launches for token holders, a community grant fund for projects and efforts to expand the project utility, a liquidity pool to help stabilize the token prices, and a 2021 Ford Raptor giveaway.

CryptoDads holds the potential to be the center of the dad metaverse.

community-based projects essentially vital for long-term growth in the space, they are help leading different initiatives which keep people engaged raising value through surprise drops they make for their community.

Cal-Bay leadership and analysts are heavily analyzing the NFT market. They have identified through due diligence efforts two massive upcoming NFT launches. They believe that these projects have great potentials and have amazing causes that the company believes in, and it's in line with the Cal-Bay Foundation's goals to be active in great causes alongside great projects.

Cal-Bay will be aggressively participating in the pre-sale of both projects along with participation in the open market after the completion of the pre-sales.

Cal-Bay CEO Luke Joseph Stated, "The NFT is an aggressively active market, and Cal-Bay is fully committed to being in the NFT arena."

The current high profile NFT's being pursued by Cal-Bay are:

www.kb24.com

CryptoPunks at:

www.larvalabs.com

About The NFT Market:

The NFT market is in explosive growth mode and rapidly increasing in popularity for all genres.

The NFT popularity has rocketed in the last 12 months alongside upward pricing and evaluations of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.

The NFT market is developing rapidly, with some digital collectibles being sold for tens of millions of dollars.

In addition to Art and Media are growing in the gaming industries, including Digital Art, Collectible Art, with enormous opportunities for future growth in the Real Estate and Automobile industries and many other sectors that can reap the benefits of this enormous NFT technology.

About Cal-Bay International.

A Publicly traded holding company for innovative Technologies, Digital Assets, and creating a Philanthropic Foundation through digital asset technologies to support causes in the US and worldwide.

www.cbyintl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Cal-Bay, CBYI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Cal-Bay International Inc.

Contact:

Cal-Bay International, Inc

877-372-0716

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.cbyintl.com

Investor Relations:

Andrew Barwicki 516-662-9461

http://www.barwicki.com/

SOURCE: Cal-Bay International, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/665911/Cal-Bay-Invests-into-CryptoDads-NFT-Project



