GoDaddy Challenges the Status Quo In Payments, Launches Breakthrough Commerce Solution At Ultra-Competitive Pricing

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced it expanded GoDaddy Payments with the launch of two point of sale (POS) devices, including a countertop Smart Terminal and mobile Card Reader. The introduction of the new devices unlocks GoDaddy's commerce solution, giving small businesses the ability to sell, track and manage sales in more places than any other comparable platform. It also marks an important leap for GoDaddy, as it is now able to fully serve the 60% of its more than 20 million customers that operate both on and offline, truly empowering them to sell anything, anywhere. GoDaddy also unveiled GoDaddy Payments new groundbreaking pricing, which enables small businesses to save more of their hard-earned money.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8835551-godaddy-new-point-of-sale-hardware-godaddy-payments/

While businesses don't need a website to use GoDaddy's POS, with consumers spending $791.70 billion online in the U.S. in 2020, adding an online store is vital to their long-term success. This is also where GoDaddy's POS stands apart from others on the market—the secret sauce is revealed in the seamless experience felt by businesses that sell both online and offline; like a brick and mortar that offers online orders with in-store pickup. GoDaddy's POS seamlessly integrates with GoDaddy's Online Store to unify in-person and online sales in one organized place—the new Commerce Hub.

Commerce Hub is designed to help GoDaddy customers easily manage and track every sale they make, whether that takes place online, offline, or more commonly in today's landscape, a hybrid of the two. The dashboard provides bird's-eye view metrics on how a business is performing, including visual graphs mapping sales and orders, and the ability to compare the performance of sales across all the marketplaces that business sells. From this single sign on, owners can view inventory, access in-person sales, and online orders from Amazon to Google Shopping, Instagram, Facebook and more, serving as the ultimate time and sanity saver.

GoDaddy is releasing the full GoDaddy Payments solution with industry-low pricing, putting more money back in small business owners' pockets. For GoDaddy's POS, customers are charged a transaction fee of 2.3% + 0 cents, and online transactions are 2.3% + 30 cents, making GoDaddy Payments transparent, simple and the lowest in the industry, by far. GoDaddy Payments accepts all major forms of payment including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and contactless Apple Pay and Google Pay, with no long-term contracts or monthly minimums. Designed to make transactions quick and simple, most GoDaddy customers get GoDaddy Payments set up in minutes and get paid as early as the next business day.

"GoDaddy's new point of sale offerings supercharge our customers' ability to sell anywhere and grow," said GoDaddy President of Commerce, Osama Bedier. "We're on a mission to enable small businesses with the most powerful yet easy-to-use commerce solutions at an unbeatable value. And we're just getting started."

As part of the POS launch, GoDaddy's new offerings include:

GoDaddy Smart Terminal ($249) is a modern, sleek terminal for brick-and-mortar businesses. Versatile and low profile, the Smart Terminal is dual-screened and doesn't require swiveling screens or additional hardware to make transactions—it even includes a hidden built-in printer for receipts. Businesses can customize it with their logo so transactions become a seamless extension of their brand.

GoDaddy Card Reader with Docking Station ($49) is ideal for payments on-the-go at farmer's markets and the like. The small hardware packs a punch, with a full 3-in-1 swipe, chip and tap function, and works with the GoDaddy Mobile App for a quick and intuitive experience. With a docking station for added flexibility and a battery life that lasts the whole day, businesses never have to worry about missing a sale.

The POS hardware is the result of technology acquired from Poynt in December 2020 merged with GoDaddy's online selling software, designed specifically to simplify the selling process for small businesses—within the new Commerce Hub, business owners are also guided with tips to expand into new marketplaces, fulfill orders, manage inventory and more. The POS addition rounds out GoDaddy Payments all-encompassing commerce package, comprised of eCommerce, Virtual Terminal and Online Pay Links.

To further streamline GoDaddy's POS, entrepreneurs can configure their devices online before it arrives in the mail—from adding product listings to logos and custom receipts—so the device is ready for transactions as soon as it is connected to Wi-Fi. The Smart Terminal and Card Reader are now available for purchase across the U.S. at GoDaddy.com with free two-day shipping, include a one-year warranty and are backed by GoDaddy's award-winning 24/7 customer support.

Learn more about GoDaddy new POS capabilities and selling anything, anywhere at www.godaddy.com/sell-anywhere.

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed both online and offline. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

