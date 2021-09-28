Logo
UCASU's first Airbnb property is projected to yield 33% Internal Return Rate

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) will release a projection on profitability of its first SHOC ("shared home-office cluster") property, in its pending presentation at Emerging Growth Conference. The company launched this Airbnb-based SHOC investment strategy in the second half of last year, and had made its first SHOC investment at the end of June 2021.

According to the management of UC Asset, it is finalizing an agreement with an independent third-party management company, for the latter to operate the SHOC property for the company. The third party is a seasoned manager of Airbnb properties, currently operating tens of Airbnb units in metro Atlanta. As a part of the deal, the third party did market research on UC Asset's SHOC property, and produced numbers in detail to project its operating income.

"We are thrilled with the numbers provided by our management partner," says Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset. "Combining these numbers with our investment model, it is reasonable to project that our first SHOC property will produce an IRR (Internal Return Rate) between 30% - 36%, or 33% as its midpoint, in a 60 month period of operation."

In other words, the fair market value of this property may reach $3 million once it generates stable operating income, which may occur in the third or fourth year since its acquisition. If so, the company will see a 300% return on its investment within 5 years.

"We believe that we may reach such a great return rate, because we have applied a unique criteria in selecting properties to build our Airbnb-based SHOC portfolio," Explains Bankston. "We had done adequate market research before we started investing in SHOC properties, and the numbers by our independent partner, who has in-depth expertise in Airbnb market, has verified our research results."

For more information and discussion by UC Asset's management about its SHOC strategy, and its other investment strategies, please register to participate its on-line presentation at Emerging Growth Conference, using this link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487780&tp_key=8c67ce781e&sti=ucasu

UC Asset's presentation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 29, 12:30 pm to 1:00pm Eastern time.

The company's presentation is expected to introduce another new strategy to grow its portfolio in real estate and seek for higher return, besides discussion of its current investment strategies such as SHOC.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Christal Jordan | Executive Director, UC Asset LP
[email protected] | 678-499-0297

favicon.png?sn=LN22017&sd=2021-09-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucasus-first-airbnb-property-is-projected-to-yield-33-internal-return-rate-301387015.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN22017&Transmission_Id=202109281332PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN22017&DateId=20210928
