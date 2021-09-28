UCASU's first Airbnb property is projected to yield 33% Internal Return Rate

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) will release a projection on profitability of its first SHOC ("shared home-office cluster") property, in its pending presentation at Emerging Growth Conference. The company launched this Airbnb-based SHOC investment strategy in the second half of last year, and had made its first SHOC investment at the end of June 2021.

According to the management of UC Asset, it is finalizing an agreement with an independent third-party management company, for the latter to operate the SHOC property for the company. The third party is a seasoned manager of Airbnb properties, currently operating tens of Airbnb units in metro Atlanta. As a part of the deal, the third party did market research on UC Asset's SHOC property, and produced numbers in detail to project its operating income.

"We are thrilled with the numbers provided by our management partner," says Greg Bankston, managing general partner of UC Asset. "Combining these numbers with our investment model, it is reasonable to project that our first SHOC property will produce an IRR (Internal Return Rate) between 30% - 36%, or 33% as its midpoint, in a 60 month period of operation."

In other words, the fair market value of this property may reach $3 million once it generates stable operating income, which may occur in the third or fourth year since its acquisition. If so, the company will see a 300% return on its investment within 5 years.

"We believe that we may reach such a great return rate, because we have applied a unique criteria in selecting properties to build our Airbnb-based SHOC portfolio," Explains Bankston. "We had done adequate market research before we started investing in SHOC properties, and the numbers by our independent partner, who has in-depth expertise in Airbnb market, has verified our research results."

UC Asset's presentation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 29, 12:30 pm to 1:00pm Eastern time.

The company's presentation is expected to introduce another new strategy to grow its portfolio in real estate and seek for higher return, besides discussion of its current investment strategies such as SHOC.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

