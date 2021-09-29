Potter County Searches For Sasquatch With Eventzee

TUSTIN, CA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the Potter County ATV/UTV Club launched their ATV-based hunt using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Sasquatch Scavenger Hunt” had participants ride all-terrain vehicles through Susquehannock Forest and surrounding area in search of the elusive bigfoot.

The Sasquatch Scavenger Hunt teams gathered at AJ’s Outdoor Power Equipment of Coudersport to receive sasquatch “hunting” permits along with specific instructions for the day ahead. During their adventure, teams were tasked with various scavenger hunt challenges, including quiz, video, and photo submissions. Players were recommended to play in teams, with donations activating one device per team. The teams were encouraged to arrive in “team spirit”, with an extra award being given to those who were most creative.

“We loved how fun and creative the Sasquatch Scavenger Hunt turned out to be,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “The organizers put together an extremely unique event, which is the perfect way to get people engaged with their fellow community members.”

Throughout the day, team members kept their eyes peeled for Bigfoot, who could be found hiding near local businesses. Photos were captured of the Sasquatch himself, as well as any evidence that showed where he went throughout the event. Once photos were submitted, Eventzee’s admin feature allowed the organizers to approve and award points as the day went on.

“Our teams had so much fun throughout the day searching for the Sasquatch,” said Brad Smith, Board member of the Potter County ATV/UTV Club “Eventzee added an immersive layer to the experience, and the real time features made it easier than ever to engage with the players.”

Points were awarded to players for completing various challenges and submitting their photos through the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Every 5 points that the teams entitled them to 1 ticket for the prize drawing. Various cash prizes were randomly awarded to a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winner, totaling $500.00, door prizes, shirts and club merchandise.

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at [email protected] or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About Potter County ATV/UTV Club

The Potter County ATV/UTV Club is a social organization aimed at combining ATV/UTV recreation with community service in North Central Pennsylvania. Potter County and Susquehannock Forest include more than 40 miles of designated ATV trails. Many campgrounds are available for ATV riders looking for extra adventure! For more information on how to join the Potter County ATV/UTV Club, please visit pcatvutvclub.com or find them on Facebook.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.



