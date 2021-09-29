ProPetro Announces Pricing Improvements and Additional Dual-Gas Lower Emissions Conversions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ProPetro Announces Pricing Improvements and Additional Dual-Gas Lower Emissions Conversions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced an order for 50 Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (“DGB”) pumping unit conversions for approximately $74 million. The 50 pumping units will be used to convert existing Tier II diesel units to lower emissions Tier IV DGB dual-gas engines with deliveries beginning in December 2021 and continuing through the first half of 2022.

“The demand for efficient services in a moderate activity recovery environment coupled with differentiated pricing for lower emissions equipment that advances our customers’ ESG initiatives has led to improved profitability for ProPetro’s Tier IV DGB offering,” said Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer of ProPetro. “The commitment to these conversions highlights our pledge to provide top-tier efficiency and reliability for hydraulic fracturing services in the Permian Basin, while delivering ESG-friendly solutions to our customers. Due to ongoing supply chain constraints for critical equipment, combined with recovering pricing for our services, including for our Tier II diesel equipment, we believe now is the optimal time to act on these orders.”

“Additionally, dual-gas fleets remain highly utilized in our market and our customers are very pleased with their performance,” added Sledge. “These units will also enhance ProPetro’s ESG profile and service offerings by delivering upgraded, more efficient engines that will displace diesel and reduce emissions by increasing the use of natural gas as a fuel for our frac operations. We also believe attrition of efficient pressure pumping equipment in the basin has accelerated over the past two years. These converted units, paired with ProPetro’s industry-leading operational performance, will continue to position us well in a frac market that is currently constrained for reliable, high-performing, and lower emissions fleets.”

ProPetro believes the current supply chain stress will continue to extend delivery times for critical oilfield equipment through 2022 while the risk of inflation threatens to further increase costs. Accordingly, ProPetro has elected to bring forward a commitment of $74 million of anticipated 2022 capital expenditures to ensure timely execution of ProPetro’s 2022 equipment conversion plans. Moreover, these upgrades will further support ongoing maintenance schedules for existing equipment.

Approximately $30 million of the $74 million will be paid in 2021 with the remainder paid as deliveries continue during the first half of 2022. The Company now expects full year 2021 incurred capital expenditures to be between $145 million and $160 million. As of September 28, 2021, ProPetro’s total available liquidity which is inclusive of cash and available capacity under the Company’s revolving line of credit remains in excess of $130 million.

"In our previous earnings release in August, we indicated our intentions to make strategic supply chain investments," said David Schorlemer, Chief Financial Officer. “The orders announced today follow through with our previous comments and come in conjunction with improved pricing across our portfolio of services over the last few months. Additionally, having remained disciplined with our capital and protecting our balance sheet has enabled the Company to make these opportunistic investments at this critical time while maintaining a prudent liquidity position with no debt outstanding."

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information, please visit www.propetroservices.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the operational disruption and market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors described in ProPetro’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of such filings, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, ProPetro may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. ProPetro does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to publicly update these statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure is required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005296r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005296/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment