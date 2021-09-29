Logo
U.S. Medical Management Accountable Care Partners (ACO) Improves Quality of Care and Generates Shared Savings through CMS Shared Savings Program in 2020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021

TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the 2020 performance year results for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). U.S. Medical Management (USMM) was a participating ACO, saving CMS $26.5 million in 2020, while achieving an overall quality score of 97.5 percent.

All contracted MSSP ACOs saved Medicare $4.1 billion in 2020 and nearly $2 billion after taking out shared savings. Of the 513 participating ACOs, 345 generated those savings.

This is USMM's sixth year in the program. USMM's MSSP ACO is dedicated exclusively to the home-limited population, and is comprised solely of providers from Visiting Physicians Association (VPA). 17,174 patients were attributed to the ACO population in 2020.

"We are very pleased with the 2020 USMM Accountable Care Partners results. These results reflect our 25+ year commitment to improve patient quality of life through home-based primary care services," noted Rajiv Patel, MD, CEO of USMM "2020 was an unprecedented year, given the COVID-19 pandemic. We are very proud to have continued to make a meaningful impact towards lowering costs, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing the patient experience during such a challenging time."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers, who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated high quality care to their Medicare patients. The goal of coordinated care is to ensure that patients, especially the chronically ill, get the right care at the right time, while avoiding unnecessary duplication of services and preventing medical errors.

Performance year and financial results are available here:
https://data.cms.gov/medicare-shared-savings-program/performance-year-financial-and-quality-results

About USMM
U.S. Medical Management (USMM), along with its affiliated entities (Visiting Physicians Association, Pinnacle Senior Care, Grace/Comfort Hospice, The Home DME) is a leading management services organization and provider of home based primary care services for complex/fragile patients. Based in Troy, Michigan, USMM operates Visiting Physician Association practices in 11 states, constituting a 200 + primary care provider group, providing continuity-based primary care under an integrated, physician-driven model which includes ancillary services such as home health, hospice, radiology, diagnostics, DME and laboratory. In 2014, the Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) acquired USMM, integrating USMM's care delivery model across its Medicaid and dual-eligible membership. USMM also operates a multi-state Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO serving approximately 18,000 complex/fragile Medicare patients.

favicon.png?sn=LA20161&sd=2021-09-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-medical-management-accountable-care-partners-aco-improves-quality-of-care-and-generates-shared-savings-through-cms-shared-savings-program-in-2020-301387478.html

SOURCE U.S. Medical Management (USMM)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20161&Transmission_Id=202109290700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20161&DateId=20210929
