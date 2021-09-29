PulteGroup's Built to Honor Program Presented with Pulte Family Charitable Foundation Grant

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is proud to announce that the Pulte+Family+Charitable+Foundation has committed $200,000 to support its Built+to+Honor%26reg%3B program, which provides mortgage-free homes to veterans living with disabilities as a result of their military service.

The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation honors revered homebuilding pioneer and PulteGroup founder William “Bill” Pulte. Led by his family members and operating independently from the homebuilding company, the foundation continues Bill Pulte’s legacy of generosity through giving to charitable causes and organizations.

“Bill Pulte’s tremendous spirit of giving back and making lives better has inspired the success of our Built to Honor program,” said Ryan Marshall, President and CEO of PulteGroup. “We are incredibly grateful for the Pulte family’s generous contribution, as we anticipate building a record-setting number of new homes for our nation’s heroes and their families over the next few years.”

The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation’s gift will support new Built to Honor homes, designed to meet the specific needs of veterans over the next two years. To date, the program has delivered more than 60 homes worth over $24 million in value to servicemen and women.

"The Pulte Family Foundation couldn't be happier to come alongside PulteGroup in this endeavor. The Foundation is committed to giving back nationwide to communities that have supported Pulte Homes over the last sixty-plus years,” said Nancy Pulte Rickard, President of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation. “Bill would be proud of the leaders at PulteGroup for continuing his legacy of giving, and I think he would be elated to know that the company and the family were in partnership for such a worthy cause. We look forward to supporting PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program for many years to come."

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 60 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to http%3A%2F%2Fbuilttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: %40BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com%2FBuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: %40PulteGroupNews.

About Pulte Family Charitable Foundation

Guided by the belief in the inherent dignity of all persons, the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation works to meet the basic human needs of the most marginalized members of the human family, including socioeconomically disadvantaged youth; the aged; persons with physical, emotional, and mental disabilities; and those with the fewest material resources. In addition to the above, the Foundation seeks to serve religious communities and correlative organizations of Judea-Christian beliefs. To this end, the Foundation strives to enact through its grantees the Seven Corporal Works of Mercy: feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty; clothe the naked; care for captives; shelter the homeless; visit the sick, and assist the mourning.

For more information on the Pulte Family Foundation go to www.pultefamilyfoundation.org.

