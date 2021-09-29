Ellipsis Health Named Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge Champion SimX named Top Innovator

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) names Ellipsis Health Innovation Champion and SimX Top Innovator in this year’s HealthTech+Innovation+Challenge, which supports finding innovative approaches and solutions to help create better healthcare access, experiences and ultimately outcomes for all people.

Ellipsis+Health, based in San Francisco, CA, was named the Innovation Champion in this year’s Challenge. By using the words people say and how they say them, Ellipsis Health has pioneered an artificial intelligence-powered, speech-based vital sign to identify, quantify and manage depression, and anxiety symptoms at scale. Its integrated behavioral health solution aids time-strapped healthcare providers (frontline workers, PCPs, case managers, nurses, etc.) and payers to reliably identify and stratify patient populations – facilitating scalable behavioral health screening and longitudinal monitoring of symptoms and treatment efficacy.

“Thank you to the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge and to the high-caliber of judges for recognizing Ellipsis Health’s unique role in pioneering a new clinical standard in mental health care using AI and the unique power of voice,” said Susan Solinsky, co-founder, CGO & COO, Ellipsis Health. “We are honored to have joined a cohort of companies who are transforming health care through technology and for the opportunity to amplify the importance of voice for measurement-based care in mental health.”

Additionally, the Challenge’s Top Innovator is SimX, located in San Francisco, CA. The company brings virtual and augmented reality to medical simulation training. With its completely immersive environments, SimX is used to train physicians, nurses, and other allied health professionals in a variety of medical scenarios. Furthermore, the platform allows medical teams to replace expensive mannequins with a low-cost, wireless VR headset, and an incredibly flexible virtual patient.

Dr. Ryan Ribeira, CEO, SimX said, “The challenge has been an exciting journey, and we’re delighted to be named the Top Innovator. At a time when healthcare innovation is front of mind for everyone, we’re honored to be recognized among a finalist group that is having a tremendous impact on the cost, quality, and equity of the medicine we deliver.”

The awards were presented after a round of pitches and judging on September 28 in a virtual event. The judging panel included executives from globally recognized health and venture capital companies, providing the eight finalists with exposure and access to industry-leading experience to help bring their ideas to market.

Brian+Kalis, managing director of digital health and innovation services at Accenture, said, “we received a diverse group of innovative digital health solution submissions this year. These are companies reimagining healthcare in ways that will improve access, experience and outcomes for all people, and we look forward to working with them to continue to move the healthcare industry forward.”

The finalists were judged on criteria including their solution’s innovativeness, design quality, potential impact on patient outcomes, scalability, and effectiveness as a disruptive business model. The other six finalists were: Angle Health, Axle Health, Donisi Health, Ōmcare, Phyxable and Spora Health. Learn more about all the finalists at www.accenture.com%2Fhealthtechchallenge.

The Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge is an initiative sponsored by Accenture+Health+and Accenture+Ventures, which is focused on accelerating the adoption of early-stage enterprise technology innovations. Accenture Health harnesses the power of technology and human ingenuity to help clients improve access, experience and outcomes in healthcare. With the help of our innovative, technology-enabled services, clients are delivering effective and personalized experiences that humanize healthcare for all. For more information, visit www.accenture.com%2Fhealth.

