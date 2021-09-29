Logo
ATS Selects Galvanize's Highbond to Automate GRC Program

Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Galvanize, a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announces that ATS+Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA, “ATS”), a global industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies, has chosen Galvanize’s Highbond platform to automate its GRC program.

By digitizing many of the company’s current manual processes, Highbond will allow ATS to implement a comprehensive GRC framework to increase efficiency, streamline operations and provide data-driven insights to executives. HighBond enables ATS to integrate data from multiple different sources, creating a unified single source of truth to score and manage risk for the entire organization.

“As a global leader in automation, ATS understands the power of digitally transforming legacy systems to improve efficiency, reduce costs and prevent errors,” said Dan Zitting, CEO of Galvanize. “With Highbond, ATS will be able to optimize and rapidly scale its current risk management program, while increasing visibility into risk through customized reports and storyboards. This allows executives and board members to see the risk, know the impact and understand the testing.”

ATS recently deployed AuditBond, a flexible data-powered audit management solution designed to drive efficiency from planning to reporting, and ControlsBond, which simplifies internal controls over financial reporting management, increases assurance and reduces compliance costs.

“In working with Galvanize, we'll be able to increase efficiency within our GRC program and allow employees to focus their efforts on providing strategic and high-value insights for our customers,” said Ryan McLeod, Chief Financial Officer at ATS. “Working with another leader in automation provides a great opportunity as we look to continually improve our operations.”

About Galvanize:

Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

About ATS:

ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food & beverage, transportation, consumer products, and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs over 5,000 people at 28 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company’s website at www.atsautomation.com.

©2021 ACL Services Ltd. ACL, Galvanize, the Galvanize logo, HighBond, and the HighBond logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACL Services Ltd. dba Galvanize. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005196/en/

