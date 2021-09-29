SiTime Enables Up to 25% Faster Wireless Charging with MEMS Timing Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SiTime Enables Up to 25% Faster Wireless Charging with MEMS Timing Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SiTime%3Cb%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E+Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today introduced the SiT3901 µPower digitally controlled MEMS oscillator (DCXO) targeting power-sensitive and space-constrained mobile and IoT applications. The SiT3901 improves wireless charging speed by up to 25% while reducing the overall timing solution area by up to 90%. The MEMS oscillator is ideal for wireless charging systems for smartwatches, activity trackers, hearing aids, and wearables.

“As electronics evolve, SiTime’s combination of innovative MEMS, programmable analog, and rapid release methodology continues to solve challenging timing problems quickly,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “The power and size requirements of new wireless applications demand a new approach to timing. The SiT3901 DCXO is the industry’s first µPower digitally controlled oscillator, and it delivers by improving charging efficiency and reducing the area.”

Wireless charging standards such as Qi and AirFuel rely on resonant power transfer to enable proximity charging. However, environmental interference may dynamically impact the resonant charging frequency, which slows down the charging process. The SiT3901 enables the charger to dynamically tune the resonant frequency, maximizing power transfer and delivering up to 25% faster charging. The digital control feature on the SiT3901 DCXO eliminates the need for additional passive components on the board, reducing the timing solution area by up to 90%. The resulting charging system works better and is smaller, more manufacturable, and more reliable.

Features of the SiT3901 Digitally Controlled MEMS Oscillator

The SiT3901 DCXO is the latest addition to the SiTime µPower MEMS oscillator family targeting power and space-constrained wearable, hearable, IoT, and mobile applications. µPower MEMS oscillators consume up to 90% less power and up to 90% less space compared to quartz oscillators, enabling environmentally friendly electronics. The SiT3901 offers high resilience to analog noise and includes the following features:

  • Ultra-low 105 micro-amps of current consumption (typical)
  • Ultra-wide digital pull range (up to 15%) for output frequency
  • Stability over temperature of ±50 and ±100 ppm
  • Wide temperature range, from -40 oC to +85 oC
  • Ultra-small 1.5 mm x 0.8 mm package size
  • Programmable frequency from 1 MHz to 26 MHz

Learn more about the SiTime+SiT3901+%26micro%3BPower+digitally+controlled+oscillators.

Discover the full range of SiTime+MEMS-based+timing+solutions+for+Mobile+and+IoT

Download+SiTime+SiT3901+image.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to develop, introduce, and ship new products in volume; quality and performance of our products; our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact our business is set forth in our more recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210929005381r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005381/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment