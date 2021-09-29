Logo
LG CNS Deploying Sopheon Accolade

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sopheon today announced that LG+CNS will be using Accolade innovation management platform by Sopheon to digitize and streamline the entire process from product development to product release.

LG CNS provides comprehensive IT services to international customers. For more than 30 years, LG CNS has been inspiring and reinventing customer businesses with its technological capabilities. Today the company is leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution with cloud, AI, big data, IoT, blockchain, and other new information technologies.

“LG CNS provides exceptional value to its customers by proactively responding to rapidly changing markets with new IT-based convergence solutions and by offering differentiated business opportunities and models,” said an LG CNS representative. “With a vision to be a ‘Digital Innovation Enabler,’ LG CNS works with its clients to revolutionize processes, systems, and business models.”

Accolade helps enterprises streamline and digitize the innovation process. Initial ideas and trends are thoroughly analyzed to identify those new offerings that are likely to be the most successful. Accolade then helps decision-makers coordinate all facets of product development in a collaborative and structured way throughout the innovation process, allowing participants to use the most effective processes. Harmonizing innovation improves the probability of success throughout the product development timeline, including improved time-to-market for the best new products.

“Sopheon’s unique innovation process enables enterprises to make the optimal decisions from the initial concepts to market launch,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “Accolade provides a roadmap to keep all stakeholders in a global enterprise informed and empowered.”

Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management platform that connects people, systems, and information across departments and functions. This collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better, and more dynamic decision-making.

To learn more about how Sopheon is transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at+www.sopheon.com.

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise, and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development life cycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management, and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210929005082/en/

