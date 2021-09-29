Logo
Sabre reshapes hotel operations and distribution with the launch of SynXis Property Hub, a guest-centric property management solution on the SynXis Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

General release of SynXis Property Hub will streamline daily operations and enhance guest experience

PR Newswire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the general release of its SynXis Property Hub (SPH), the cloud-native property management system that allows hoteliers to focus on what matters most: a connected, seamless and personalized guest experience. With the release, Sabre's launch customers will implement SynXis Property Hub across more than 450 properties.

As hoteliers are aiming to reboot the customer experience to bring back the magic of travel, many are looking for end-to-end technology solutions that remove complexities and help maximize the delivery of differentiated, personalized experiences for the guest.

With SynXis Property Hub, content, rates and availability, and flexible workflows are stored in one place. This aims to enhance the in-stay guest experience, enabling hoteliers to create a consistent brand experience. Its intuitive design also reduces the time to execute routine tasks and accelerates the employee onboarding process from weeks to just days.

"At Sabre, we have been intensively focused on powering a wide array of integrated, efficient and easy-to-use solutions that unlock exceptional value and revenue for hoteliers," said Scott Wilson, president of Sabre Hospitality Solutions. "We are thrilled to be releasing a product that is specifically designed to help hoteliers to keep the promise of a high-quality guest experience. The general release of our SynXis Property Hub will streamline the hoteliers' workflow as customers shop, book and travel, resulting in a much more complete picture of the guest and therefore a greater opportunity for personalizing offers and experiences."

SynXis Property Hub is a property management solution designed to revolutionize how hotel properties run their day-to-day operations, leveraging unique integrated capabilities from across the entire SynXis platform, including the SynXis Central Reservation (CR) system, which helps to eliminate reservation data discrepancies. Unlike traditional solutions, the SynXis Property Hub revolves around the guest, putting their information and preferences front-and-center for hotel staff. Additionally, its mobile-optimized design means that employees can easily access guest information and execute operational tasks anywhere, on a wide array of devices, resulting in a more efficient and connected experience.

Wilson continued, "While we are announcing the general availability of SPH to all hoteliers today, we are excited to share that we have already deployed this innovative technology solution in over 90 select-service Wyndham Hotels & Resorts properties in North America, with plans for that number to climb into the thousands over the coming year. We look forward to continuing to partner with Wyndham to achieve our joint focus on delivering an exceptional guest experience."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Media Contact:

Heidi Castle
[email protected]

sabre_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA23243&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-reshapes-hotel-operations-and-distribution-with-the-launch-of-synxis-property-hub-a-guest-centric-property-management-solution-on-the-synxis-platform-301387845.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA23243&Transmission_Id=202109290929PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA23243&DateId=20210929
