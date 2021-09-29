Jeremy Grantham Discusses 'Magnificent' Equity Bubble in the US

Renowned investor Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) is doubling down on his bubble call, telling CNBC’s Wilfred Frost on Tuesday’s “Closing Bell” that the conditions in the stock market right now are even crazier than the periods leading up to the crashes of 1929 and 2000.

As a result, he cautioned that investors should consider “avoid[ing] the U.S. like the plague.”

“The value stocks outside the U.S. are not too bad,” Grantham said. “They are overpriced, but they are going to return over the next 10 years a positive return. Our forecast in the U.S. is for a negative return over the next seven years…I strongly believe that will be accurate.”

During the interview, the guru, who is one of the co-founders of GMO, also commented on the future of the green energy market as well as despaired over meme stocks, calling them a “travesty of serious investing.”

Grantham did highlight one area in the U.S. where investors can put their money, which is venture capital.

“The U.S. is extraordinarily powerful in venture capital,” Grantham said. “It raises a lot more money, it has a lot more enterprises, the quality of the whole industry is much higher, the society is more attuned to investing in risky enterprises and forgiving people who have failed.”

He also pointed out that the FANG stocks, which include Facebook Inc. ( FB, Financial), Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial) and Google parent company Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial)( GOOGL, Financial), were all products of the U.S. venture capital industry.

Watch two clips from the full interview below.