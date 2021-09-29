Bigtoken and BritePool Merge Resulting In Favorable Outcome for SRAX Shareholders

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced the merger between Force Protection Video Equipment Corp (FPVD), also known as Bigtoken, and Britepool. As a result of the transaction, SRAX’s resulting ownership position will cause the deconsolidation of its subsidiary, BIGtoken, from the date of the close.

Prior to the closing of the transaction which is awaiting regulatory approval, SRAX shall exchange their approximately 150 billion shares into preferred shares with blockers at 4.99% and or 9.99%. This move will allow SRAX to recognize the value of the asset on its balance sheet while no longer requiring the consolidation of BIGtoken’s operating results. This will allow SRAX investors to recognize the true operating performance of the Sequire platform.

“We are excited for the Bigtoken and Britepool teams to come together for this merger. The new combined management team is incredible,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “The movement of our position to a preferred share, which is currently worth a significant amount of money, will be very beneficial for our shareholders. The market will now be able to understand the true value that SRAX is generating on its own. We are currently exploring the best way to maximize the value of this asset for our shareholders,” added Miglino.

The merger is anticipated to close in approximately thirty (30) days, subject to customary closing conditions. BIGtoken (FPVD) will file a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the material terms of the merger within four (4) business days.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

