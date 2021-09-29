Fernhill Corp Is Pleased To Announce the Relaunch of Its PerfectMine Website and Provide an Updated Product Roadmap for Its Crypto Mining OS Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Fernhill Corp. (OTC PINK:FERN) and its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, Crypto Mining Corp, is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new, state of the art and user friendly website for its Crypto Mining Operating System, PerfectMine.

PerfectMine.io, delivered as software as a service ("SaaS"), provides optimized mining operating systems and algorithms, supports multiple cryptocurrencies and tokens such as Ethereum, LiteCoin, Monero and RavenCoin, and has the unique capability to support Multi-Card functionality that can run both Nvidia and AMD GPUs simultaneously, which is not commonly found in the industry. PerfectMine's platform simplifies, automates and optimizes crypto mining rigs to improve hashrate yield and increase operational efficiencies.

"We are extremely excited about the launch of the updated website for PerfectMine," said CEO Marc Lasky. "With the new user friendly, fresh look and feel, we are now able to begin ramping up our marketing plan for Perfect Mine so that we can begin to build up our user base and execute on our plans to drive revenue growth. In addition, this is one of many steps in our detailed product roadmap to launch new functionality, features and services that we believe will create significant value for the platform as a whole and help to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace."

The updated PerfectMine roadmap consists of three important feature rich services and new growth avenues that will be implemented over the coming months that will enable the platform to better serve the growing and high demand markets. This includes ASIC Mining, Green Mining Pools and Staking.

"PerfectMine is really a full-featured robust mining platform as is," said Fernhill EVP of Engineering Nathanael Coonrod. "This new website launch, coupled with the infrastructure upgrade sets the stage for us to roll out a healthy mix of new services that are in high demand in the mining industry and have the potential to position us to become one of the leading crypto mining platforms in the market. I'm very excited about the direction of PerfectMine and the market focus Fernhill has established."

"The Future of Fernhill looks bright," said Lasky. "With the recent market changes and growing adoption of crypto currency and token mining on a global scale, we believe that the market opportunity and timing could not be better for us. Our refined focus to provide valuable tools and services that support the crypto ecosystem is indicative of our strong belief that the blockchain industry is here to stay and still in its early aggressive growth stage."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a developer and acquirer of high-performance proprietary software solutions focused on crypto currency mining, digital asset trading and infrastructure applications that are designed to simplify, optimize and automate the blockchain ecosystem. Fernhill supports and pursues ESG initiatives and is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

OTC Markets

Nevada SOS

Fernhill Twitter

Fernhill Facebook

Company Website:FernhillCorp.com

PerfectMine Website: PerfectMine.io

Company Contact Information: [email protected]

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'planning', 'expect', 'believe', 'will likely', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may' or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

