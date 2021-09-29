Fiserv Selects New Jersey as a Location for Future Growth

Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced a commitment to continue and expand its presence in New Jersey. The company will add approximately 2,000 jobs to its existing presence and invest in a new location in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

The planned Fiserv campus will serve as a strategic center of excellence for technology and product innovation. The innovation lab will specialize in designing use cases around the future of banking, money movement, and commerce. Partners from fintechs, merchants, and financial institutions will use the center to innovate with Fiserv to jointly create seamless, simple, and meaningful experiences for consumers and businesses. The hub will be one of the largest on the East Coast and leverage the diverse talent from New Jersey to elevate prominence of the payments and fintech industry in the state and beyond.

The majority of the new jobs will be technology-related roles, and all will be based in a new Fiserv campus at The Park in Berkeley Heights, in alignment with the company’s strategy to bring people together in large strategic hub locations to inspire innovation and collaboration, and to attract the best talent to best serve clients. Fiserv also will partner with local universities including Rutgers University – Newark to create programs and opportunities for their students and graduates.

“Fiserv has been in New Jersey for decades. Our new location in Berkeley Heights will be a dynamic hub of collaboration and innovation, bringing our people together in an inspiring workplace environment to create opportunity for unmatched energy and career growth experiences as we move payments and financial services forward on behalf of our clients,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “As part of our investment in this new Fiserv location, we look forward to being a force for good by engaging in and creating positive and meaningful impact in the Berkeley Heights community.”

The new campus at 100 Connell Drive includes 428,000 square feet of space in a single four-story building, and was selected due to its desirable location in a vibrant, easily-accessible community, and for its many existing and planned amenities. The location, which will accommodate approximately 3,000 Fiserv associates, will include social work zones, wellness amenities and culinary programming to create a superior workplace environment. Fiserv will invest in enhancements and pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for the building, which will be a physical representation of the company's distinctive brand experience.

“This announcement from Fiserv is exactly what we envisioned when we created the Emerge program – an innovative company that provides high-paying jobs choosing to expand in New Jersey,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “We’re excited that Fiserv sees what we see in New Jersey and we look forward to the company’s continued success.”

A global company with more than 40,000 associates operating in more than 100 countries, Fiserv has a decades-long presence in New Jersey and currently employs more than 1,000 people in the state. For more than 37 years, the company has been committed to furthering diversity and inclusion and to giving back to the people and communities where Fiserv has a presence. This includes a $50 million commitment to help minority-owned small businesses as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Berkeley Heights is gaining a great partner in Fiserv,” said Angie Devanney, Mayor of Berkley Heights. “The company’s technology focus and commitment to diversity are an ideal complement to our community, and we look forward to a long-term partnership that will continue to grow.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

