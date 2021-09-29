Leap Therapeutics, AstraZeneca Shares Get Boost From Cancer Presentations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Leap Therapeutics, AstraZeneca Shares Get Boost From Cancer Presentations

Stocks climb after companies report encouraging study data

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Sep 29, 2021

Summary

  • Presentations made at European Society for Medical Oncology meeting.
  • Leap share price up 141% in past three weeks.
  • Syros and Silverback Therapeutics lose ground on disappointing results.
Article's Main Image

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (

LPTX, Financial) lived up to its name when it scored a big jump in stock price following its presentation at the recent European Society for Medical Oncology meeting. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based microcap saw its shares climb 23% to $2.3650 after it reported new data from the study of its drug for treating gastroesophageal junction cancer. The cancer biotech’s shares have continued to advance and now trade at $3.51.

Among members of Big Pharma, AstraZeneca PLC (

AZN, Financial) was a standout, with its shares increasing 4% after the British company's presentations on its breast cancer treatment Enhertu and other projects in the hopper got a positive reception, according to drug consulting firm Evaluate. GlobalData forecasts Enhertu’s sales in HER2-positive breast cancer will rise from $306 million in 2022 to $1.43 billion in 2030, a compound growth rate of more than 21%.

Astra’s partner on Enhertu, Daiichi Sankyo Co. (TSE: 4568), saw a 7% gain in its shares during the meeting period. The large-cap Tokyo-based pharma’s stock trades at $26.87, down 75% from its year high.

Two other small companies, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (

CRVS, Financial) and Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF, Financial), had no presence at the meeting, but both enjoyed increases in share price due to what Evaluate called the “halo” effect. Corvus tripled in value, hitting a year-to-date high of $9.54 after investors learned it had a pipeline drug similar to a promising one from Astra; its shares have since eased to just under $7. Surface rose about 28% and now trades at $7.23, still only half its year-to-date high.

Innate Pharma SA (

IPHA, Financial), which had an asset involved in the Astra study, saw its shares climb about 6% during the meeting, but have since receded to $6.47, well off its 52-week high of just under $12.

Shares of small U.K. developer Redx Pharma PLC (

LSE:REDX, Financial) got a 20% boost after the company reported the first clinical data of its cancer drug showed activity in patients with a certain type of tumor. The stock was also aided by a milestone payment from Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ, Financial) earlier in September for a separate project.

Verastem Inc. (

VSTM, Financial) was up 13% after the Boston-based biopharma’s drug for ovarian cancer showed positive results. In other encouraging news, the company announced a deal with Amgen Inc. (AMGN, Financial) to test one of its drugs in combination with the large biotech’s treatment for lung cancer.

Not everyone saw their fortunes rise during the sessions. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (

SYRS, Financial) coughed up 13% of its value when a presentation on its breast cancer drug failed to meet expectations. The results improved in a follow-up talk, but it wasn’t enough for the shares to recover lost ground.

Other losers were BeyondSpring Inc. (

BYSI, Financial) with a 38% decline, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX, Financial) with a 42% decrease and MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX, Financial), which fell 14%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AZN and AMGN.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment