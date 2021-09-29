Leap Therapeutics, AstraZeneca Shares Get Boost From Cancer Presentations

Leap Therapeutics Inc. ( LPTX, Financial) lived up to its name when it scored a big jump in stock price following its presentation at the recent European Society for Medical Oncology meeting. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based microcap saw its shares climb 23% to $2.3650 after it reported new data from the study of its drug for treating gastroesophageal junction cancer. The cancer biotech’s shares have continued to advance and now trade at $3.51.

Among members of Big Pharma, AstraZeneca PLC ( AZN, Financial) was a standout, with its shares increasing 4% after the British company's presentations on its breast cancer treatment Enhertu and other projects in the hopper got a positive reception, according to drug consulting firm Evaluate. GlobalData forecasts Enhertu’s sales in HER2-positive breast cancer will rise from $306 million in 2022 to $1.43 billion in 2030, a compound growth rate of more than 21%.

Astra’s partner on Enhertu, Daiichi Sankyo Co. (TSE: 4568), saw a 7% gain in its shares during the meeting period. The large-cap Tokyo-based pharma’s stock trades at $26.87, down 75% from its year high.

Two other small companies, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( CRVS, Financial) and Surface Oncology Inc. ( SURF, Financial), had no presence at the meeting, but both enjoyed increases in share price due to what Evaluate called the “halo” effect. Corvus tripled in value, hitting a year-to-date high of $9.54 after investors learned it had a pipeline drug similar to a promising one from Astra; its shares have since eased to just under $7. Surface rose about 28% and now trades at $7.23, still only half its year-to-date high.

Innate Pharma SA ( IPHA, Financial), which had an asset involved in the Astra study, saw its shares climb about 6% during the meeting, but have since receded to $6.47, well off its 52-week high of just under $12.

Shares of small U.K. developer Redx Pharma PLC ( LSE:REDX, Financial) got a 20% boost after the company reported the first clinical data of its cancer drug showed activity in patients with a certain type of tumor. The stock was also aided by a milestone payment from Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC ( JAZZ, Financial) earlier in September for a separate project.

Verastem Inc. ( VSTM, Financial) was up 13% after the Boston-based biopharma’s drug for ovarian cancer showed positive results. In other encouraging news, the company announced a deal with Amgen Inc. ( AMGN, Financial) to test one of its drugs in combination with the large biotech’s treatment for lung cancer.

Not everyone saw their fortunes rise during the sessions. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( SYRS, Financial) coughed up 13% of its value when a presentation on its breast cancer drug failed to meet expectations. The results improved in a follow-up talk, but it wasn’t enough for the shares to recover lost ground.

Other losers were BeyondSpring Inc. ( BYSI, Financial) with a 38% decline, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. ( SBTX, Financial) with a 42% decrease and MacroGenics Inc. ( MGNX, Financial), which fell 14%.