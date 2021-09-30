Logo
Protiviti Offers Series of Webinars for Enterprises to Learn About and Mitigate Cyber Threats

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

To support Cybersecurity Awareness Month, webinar series will feature experts discussing how organizations can address today's critical cybersecurity challenges

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Protiviti_Logo.jpg

WHAT:

In conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is hosting a new cybersecurity webinar series offering unique perspectives, deep dives and industry-led best practices about cybersecurity risk, strategy, compliance and more. Security experts will discuss how to prepare for and implement ways to solve the latest security challenges facing companies around the world, including ransomware, supply chain, regulations, IoT, critical infrastructure and zero trust.





WHEN:

October 5 – November 2, 2021





WHO:

CISOs, CIOs, Chief Privacy Officers, enterprise cybersecurity and privacy professionals


Participating in the complimentary one-hour webinars can help attendees:



Prepare better for cyber risks



Respond smartly and swiftly to a cybersecurity crisis



Design and implement effective practices to help mitigate future cybersecurity risks






Currently scheduled webinars include:



"Preparing for Cyber Disruption: The Future State of Ransomware" (Tuesday, October 5, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters are experts from Protiviti's cybersecurity and privacy practice: Dr. Kall Loper, Daniel Stone and Tim Kelly. The speakers will address how to anticipate the threat environment facing organizations, respond to these evolving threats and adapt to counter potential next steps by attackers.



"Supply Chain Security: Managing Third-Party Risk in the Cloud Ecosystem" (Thursday, October 7, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters are experts from Protiviti's cybersecurity and privacy practice: Siobhan Moran, John Stevenson and Joe Burkard. They will address how risk management teams can effectively work with a cloud ecosystem containing a network of multiple suppliers.



"Certifications—There Has to Be a Better Way" (Wednesday, October 13, 10:00 a.m. EDT) – Presenters are Mark Oldroyd, SailPoint partner, and Protiviti experts Belton Flournoy and Alyssa Adam. This session will address the common methods, benefits and challenges of access certifications; how to prioritize the application of Microsoft and SailPoint functionality; and how organizations can better utilize solutions in the market to perform intelligent certifications, thereby reducing cost, time and effort.



"Your Security Blanket: How to Develop an IAM Strategy that Works" (Thursday, October 14, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters are experts from Protiviti's cybersecurity and privacy practice: Pierce Chakraborty, Jim MacDonald and Jeff Steadman. This webinar offers a step-by-step approach to developing an IAM program strategy that will help keep organizations safe and provide the peace of mind to take on the complex realities of today's digital threat landscape.



"To Form a More Protected Union: Preparing for the Future of Cybersecurity" (Tuesday, October 19, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters are Protiviti Managing Directors Carol Beaumier and Perry Keating. They will discuss how organizations can adequately prepare for and respond to future cybersecurity guidance and standards, including the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).



"IT and OT and IoT, Oh My! Securing the 'Enterprise of Things' with Microsoft Defender" (Thursday, October 21, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters are Protiviti experts Siobhan Moran and Christine Livingston. Learn how to articulate the risks and considerations of securing all endpoints, inclusive of OT and IoT devices, and discover the capabilities of the Microsoft Defender suite in securing these endpoints.



"Raising the Bar for Robotic Process Automation Security" (Wednesday, October 27, 2:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters include Protiviti UK experts Roland Carandang and Ryan James. They will explore how organizations can leverage RPA solutions securely and the benefits that accompany this approach.



"Is Your Business Equipped to Deal with a Ransomware Attack?" (Wednesday, October 27, 9:00 a.m. EDT) - Presenters are Protiviti Managing Directors Sean Webb and Michael Pang. They will address how to leverage simulation scenarios that warrant a crisis and continuity response.



"Finding Common Ground: Zero Trust Network Architecture for Data Security Compliance" (Thursday, October 28, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters are Joseph Wilson, CISO, CSG International and Protiviti experts Jon Medina, Megha Kalsi and Tim Mortimer. They will discuss Protiviti's zero trust framework, the tools and concepts needed to architect and implement zero trust and provide real-world examples of how data-centric security and compliance goals can be achieved using zero trust architecture.



"Evolving Your ICS Security Program to Detect, Respond and Stress Test for Modern Adversaries" (Tuesday, November 2, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters are Protiviti experts Derek Dunkel-JahanTigh, Justin Turner and Chip Wolford. They will address how organizations operating critical infrastructure systems can mitigate the impact of attack incidents by maturing their detect-and-respond capabilities.





HOW:

Please visit here to register for any or all of the webinars.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=SF24185&sd=2021-09-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-offers-series-of-webinars-for-enterprises-to-learn-about-and-mitigate-cyber-threats-301388353.html

SOURCE Protiviti

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF24185&Transmission_Id=202109291949PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF24185&DateId=20210929
