Reply Receives Microsoft Advanced Specialization Status Across Six Categories in Five Months

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Reply Receives Microsoft Advanced Specialization Status Across Six Categories in Five Months

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reply, with its award-winning companies Cluster Reply, Solidsoft Reply, Valorem Reply, WM Reply and Business Elements, announced today that it has received Microsoft Advanced Specialization status across six categories in five months.

Microsoft Advanced Specialization status denotes deep knowledge in a specific area, and between February and June, Reply – already a Microsoft Gold Partner in Europe, North and Latin America, and a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) – received specialist status in:

  • Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop
  • Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure
  • Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure
  • Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure
  • Calling for Microsoft Teams
  • Analytics on Microsoft Azure

In addition to the 16 Microsoft Gold competencies held by Reply that show broad technical capability in a Microsoft product, Advanced Specialization status is reserved for partners meeting stringent criteria with regards customer success and staff skilling.

The first half performance builds upon a successful 2020, when Reply was awarded the Microsoft “Adoption and Change Management Advanced Specialization” in recognition of its deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success driving organizational change through Microsoft 365.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply, said: "We are pleased of these recognitions which attest the technical skills and the expertise of our teams to successfully implement Microsoft services and solutions. Through our partnership with Microsoft we have achieved great results and we are proud of the success of our teams, confirmed by the seven Advanced Specializations achieved so far. We will continue to keep the pace over the coming months to get new specializations in order to help customers to become agile, resilient and innovative market leaders with the support of modern cloud technologies."

The Advanced Specializations at a glance:

  • The “Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop” Advanced Specialization validates Reply’s deep expertise in deploying and scaling virtualized desktops and applications on Azure using Windows Virtual Desktop;
  • The “Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure” Advanced Specialization demonstrates Reply’s expertise in migrating and optimizing Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Microsoft Azure;
  • The “Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure” Advanced Specialization allows Reply to further differentiate itself by demonstrating the proven success in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted Kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure;
  • The “Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure” Advanced Specialization confirms Reply’s expertise and proven success in migrating and deploying production web application workloads, applying DevOps practices, and managing application services in Microsoft Azure;
  • The “Calling for Microsoft Teams” Advanced Specialization demonstrates deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in deploying and managing Microsoft 365 Phone System;
  • The “Analytics on Microsoft Azure” Advanced Specialization validates Reply’s deep expertise in planning and deploying Azure cloud analytics services, enabling customers to use the full breadth of their data assets to help build transformative and secure analytical solutions at enterprise scale.

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005034r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005034/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment