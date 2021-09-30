Five9 Named a 2021 UK's Best Workplace™ in Tech

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact centre, announced today that it has been named a 2021+UK%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Workplace+%26trade%3B+in+Tech.

The 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in Tech list launched this morning by Great Place to Work® UK, recognising Five9 among the 98 top ranked organisations. Great Place to Work® UK administered their research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based tech employees to determine their Best Workplaces™ list. This win builds upon the Great+Place+to+Work+certification that Five9 received for the UK in April.

“Technology is what has enabled the world of work to evolve with pace during the pandemic – and what will continue to push even more leaders to embrace new ways of working, no matter what their organisation’s size, location or industry,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “Those within the UK’s tech space who have actively prioritised building a positive employee experience and supported their people’s personal wellbeing are the ones we’re proud to celebrate today.”

Taking care of employees has remained Five9’s number one priority over the last 18 months of unprecedented growth and change. Initiatives put in place to support employee wellbeing include Global Employee Assistance Programs; home office equipment reimbursements; virtual yoga and meditation sessions; virtual events and a global day-of-rest.

Through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) such as Women in Tech, Five9 Faith, BlatinX, Five9 Pride, and Five9 Allies, employees celebrate their heritage and serve their communities through virtual blood drives, charity walks, and learning sessions, as well as supporting national events such as no shave November. This year, the Five9 EMEA team also tackled the famous 3 peaks of Yorkshire challenge, climbing 24 miles and 5,000 feet to raise funds for the mental health charity MIND.

Through social clubs such as Five9 Parents, Five9 Foodies and Five9 Rock stars, employees’ friends and families have enjoyed events including bring your kids to work day, talent shows, cooking competitions, and book clubs. These events are 100% employee organised, and often globally hosted, spanning time zones so that the experiences are shared across continents.

“Five9 embraces authenticity and trust and leads with transparency, empowering our employees to have a voice that's heard,” said Genefa Murphy, CMO, Five9. “We are committed to learning, empowering, advocating, allying and supporting each other within our own walls and communities. We are proud to be recognized for our outstanding culture, in which we not only live our values, we bring them to life - each and every day.”

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact centre solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact centre provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centres increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

