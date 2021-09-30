EQONEX Group Shareholders Vote to Change Name of Listed Entity to EQONEX Limited at AGM

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), a digital assets financial services company, today announced that its shareholders voted in favor of changing its corporate name to EQONEX Limited ('the Company'). The Company's Nasdaq ticker, EQOS will remain.

The change in name was approved by shareholders at the Company's first annual general meeting (AGM). The decision represents the final step in the unification of the Company's businesses under the EQONEX brand, following a rebrand which was initiated in June 2021.

The EQONEX brand brings a focus to the crypto ecosystem of companies that represent the EQONEX group, which comprise: EQONEX, a crypto spot and derivatives exchange, Digivault, a UK FCA registered crypto custodian, Bletchley Park, an asset manager, EQONEX Investment Products, a forthcoming investment products business, EQONEX Lending, a crypto borrowing and lending platform, Access Trading, a multivenue trading platform, and EQONEX Capital, which offers crypto securitization services.

The rebrand to EQONEX, follows the divestment of Diginex Solutions, the ESG blockchain solutions company, in May 2020.

Richard Byworth, CEO at EQONEX Group, said: "The change of our corporate name represents the last step in our efforts to align all our businesses under the EQONEX brand. We are delighted that a majority of our shareholders voted in favor of the move and continue to support us as we are poised to become a leader in digital asset financial services."

As well as the vote in favor of changing the new corporate name, all of the resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were adopted including:

The Directors' Statement and the Singapore Statutory Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the Company's financial year ended March 31, 2021

UHY Lee Seng Chan & Co. re-appointed as the Company's statutory auditors

Authority to the Company's board of directors to allot and issue ordinary shares of the Company

Authority to the Company's board of directors to offer and grant equity compensation awards

The notice period required for Board meetings to be reduced from 14 to 3 calendar days

Chi-Won Yoon, Chairman of EQONEX Group, said: "There have been a lot of positive developments since we listed on Nasdaq a year ago. The unique value proposition of our EQONEX ecosystem is gradually coming together to provide a full one-stop-shop for investors in this asset class. The fiscal year 2022 is set to be yet another exciting year and we look forward to delivering more value to our shareholders."

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault, and asset manager Bletchley Park.

