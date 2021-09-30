Logo
Polpharma Selects IQVIA's Orchestrated Customer Engagement Platform to Improve Salesforce Productivity

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

IQVIA™, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced that Polpharma Group BV, a leading Pharmaceutical Company in Rx and OTC medications, has selected IQVIA’s Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) platform to deploy in 12 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, including Poland and Russia.

Markus Sieger, CEO of Polpharma Group stated, “This investment is a part of Polpharma’s 2021-2025 growth strategy and will be key to helping Polpharma Group address the changes in the market and streamline our commercial operations while creating more impactful customer interactions.”

IQVIA OCE provides life science companies full visibility and understanding of their customer interactions and helps them connect with customers across all channels. OCE also drives improved productivity through the automation of administrative and repetitive tasks with its artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities. OCE will allow Polpharma to improve salesforce productivity and speed rollout of multi-channel digital marketing campaigns to clients.

“We are proud to support Polpharma Group in their transformation to a new customer engagement model,” said Alistair Grenfell, president Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia IQVIA. “The OCE solution will help Polpharma strengthen its market position and deliver a superior, orchestrated customer experience, providing more value to patients and customers.”

About Polpharma Group
Polpharma Group BV is providing high-quality and affordable medicines to communities across Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and other CIS markets. We have a market leading position in Poland and Central Asia while being one of the top five fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Russia. In addition to business partnerships across Europe and the rest of the world on our current and future portfolio.

Every day we diligently cooperate with doctors, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals to better understand every stage of a patient’s journey and ensure that our patients receive and adhere to the most adequate treatment. We do this through building strong capabilities around therapeutic areas to bring value to our customers so they can bring greater value to patients.

Thanks to best-in-class industry talents, state-of-the-art digital technologies, we are able to design and deliver crucial products and solutions to address the biggest health and healthcare system problems. Through collaboration between Polpharma Group BV and IQVIA on a new CRM System (OCE), we are leveraging even further the service and value we bring to an evolving Healthcare environment and HCP’s needs. www.polphamagroup.com.

About IQVIA
IQVIA (

NYSE:IQV, Financial) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 74,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005122r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005122/en/

