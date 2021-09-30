Freeport-McMoRan Publishes Climate Report and Announces Net Zero Aspiration

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Freeport-McMoRan Publishes Climate Report and Announces Net Zero Aspiration

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its updated Climate Report which details the work underway across its global business to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, improve energy efficiency, advance the use of renewable energy and understand and enhance the company’s resilience to future climate-related risks. The Climate Report reflects the company’s continued progress towards alignment with the current recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: “As both a major consumer of energy, and as one of the world’s largest producers of the copper essential to enable the global energy transition, Freeport aspires to participate in, and positively contribute to, a 2050 net zero economy. Our path to net zero carbon emissions will require industry-wide new technological solutions and innovation. We embrace these challenges and are focused on achieving meaningful progress through our internal efforts and through collaboration with industry partners. We are in the process of integrating our climate initiatives into our long-term business plans as we work to responsibly produce copper for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

In 2020, FCX published its inaugural climate report, established a 15% GHG emissions intensity reduction target for the Americas copper business by 2030, and committed to aligning its future climate reports with the recommendations of the TCFD.

In 2021, FCX established a new 30% GHG emissions intensity reduction target for its Indonesian operations by 2030. FCX also completed its first global climate scenario analysis, enhanced climate expertise on its Board of Directors, directly linked climate performance with its annual executive compensation program and advanced its analysis of renewable energy opportunities in the southwestern United States.

FCX is actively involved in various industry initiatives that are focused on climate, including the International Council on Mining and Metals and the International Copper Association.In addition, FCX is a patron supporter of the Charge on Innovation Challenge, a new global industry initiative aimed at developing effective solutions for large-scale haul truck electrification systems.

To learn more about FCX’s climate strategy and progress, please read FCX’s 2020 Climate Report, available on the company website at:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fcx.com%2Fsites%2Ffcx%2Ffiles%2Fdocuments%2Fsustainability%2F2020-Climate-Report.pdf

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections, expectations, targets, objectives, strategies or goals relating to future execution of FCX’s energy and climate strategies and the underlying assumptions and estimated impacts on FCX’s business related thereto. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “goal,” “predict,” “strategy,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “aspires,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” ”potential,” “assumptions,” “guidance,” “future” and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in FCX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and available on FCX’s website at fcx.com.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the forward-looking statements are made. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX cautions investors that it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005524r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005524/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment