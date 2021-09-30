Salesforce Powers Up Their Partnership with Bridgeline's Hawksearch Site Search Software

Woburn, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch software launched an updated ‘Lightning-Ready’ integration for Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. The exclusive new connector empowers customers to increase conversions through advanced search, personalization, recommendations, and navigation.



As the newest addition to Bridgeline software portfolio, Hawksearch is developing fully dedicated resources to their expansive partner network. The committed resources are able quickly identify and support new growth opportunities for customers of Salesforce.

Hawksearch brings new capabilities to enterprises within Salesforce Commerce Cloud as an AI-based search solution with no need for intensive IT support, with an easy-to-use interface to manage the merchandising and provide actionable insights about their customers behaviors and buying habits.

The CEO of Bridgeline Digital, Ari Kahn says, "We are proud to offer Salesforce B2B Commerce customers an ‘Amazon-like' experience for their buyers. I look forward to providing new growth opportunities to eCommerce sites through our newly expanded partnership with Salesforce.”

Hawksearch enriches the online buying experience for several global enterprise customers on Salesforce, including one of Australia’s leading FMCGs, New Zealand’s largest grocery retailer, and MRC Global, an international distributor of manufacturing products. The Hawksearch team’s wealth of experience in increasing conversion for leading enterprises on Salesforce is a unique new benefit to the Salesforce marketplace.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

