Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) Leading Next Wave of Psychedelic Drug Development

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) ( TRYPF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Investors Turning to Psychedelic Market as Renaissance Continues into New Wave of Diseases.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://ibn.fm/uFQY9

Innovative companies are looking outside the box to differentiate themselves from the pack and capitalize on the robust therapeutic properties of psychedelics. For instance, research is underway to evaluate the use of psychedelics for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia where there are currently limited options with diminishing returns to address the symptoms. While not being used for cancer, psychedelics are being evaluated to help patients better manage grief associated with cancer diagnoses.

Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) ( TRYPF) is pursuing five indications in chronic pain and other indications with total estimated peak worldwide sales potential of more than $12 billion. Tryp expects to initiate two Phase 2a studies in 2021 and two more in early 2022 focusing on these indications. Despite four upcoming mid-stage clinical trials, the company remains relatively unsung among its much higher capitalized peers, as evidenced by a market capitalization under C$25 million.

About Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and safety profiles for the treatment of rare and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryp’s psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN(TM) (“PFN”), program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp’s lead PFN drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than five million people in the United States. The company is also preparing to initiate a phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida. In addition to its PFN program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma. Soft-tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft-tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for orphan drug status.

For more information about the company, please visit www.TrypTherapeutics.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRYP are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/TRYPF.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

