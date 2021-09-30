Logo
DISH's Boost Mobile introduces the Celero5G, an exclusive device optimized for 5G and packed with features that cater to its customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Aiming to bring affordable 5G access to all communities, Celero5G will launch exclusively on Boost Mobile this fall

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 30, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation's Boost Mobile, the wireless carrier focused on empowering customers to maximize their mobile service, announced today the Celero5G, a new 5G device launching exclusively to Boost customers later this fall. The Celero5G fills a void in the mobile device market, providing an affordable 5G option that's packed with the features customers want. Sporting a sleek, premium form factor, the Celero5G's performance and 5G accessibility match its exterior in spades.

Whether streaming, gaming, or accessing Boost's constantly expanding lineup of value-added services, the Celero5G offers the power of choice for people who crave quality specs at a reasonable price. It boasts a 6.52-inch screen, four cameras, 36 hours of battery life, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM memory that's customizable with an SD card up to 2TB. Ideal for entertainment and productivity alike, the device's expansive screen offers brilliant views plus one-handed comfort. Triple rear cameras are fit for any scenario, from epic wide views to astonishing details. Customers will be able to remember every event and accomplishment with a high-quality camera—always in their pocket. The Celero5G's long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging allows customers to stream, browse, share, and navigate all day long.

"Our goal at Boost is to empower our customers with what they need, when they need it," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. "Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price. The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable."

New and existing customers can now pre-order online at boostmobile.com. New and existing customers will get 12 full months of free unlimited* talk, text and data on their new Celero5G for just $279 (through 10/31/21), plus a specially-designed phone case at zero cost to them. The Celero5G will be available at Boost Mobile branded retail locations and in national retail later this fall.

Boost Mobile gives more power to subscribers who want to save money without sacrificing premium services. Through its value added services, Boost Mobile's prepaid wireless plans put the power back where it belongs—into the customers' hands. Boost makes 5G accessible to all communities.

For full details on the device and pricing, please visit boostmobile.com.

*After 35GB, data speeds will be reduced

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH). Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

favicon.png?sn=LA24105&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dishs-boost-mobile-introduces-the-celero5g-an-exclusive-device-optimized-for-5g-and-packed-with-features-that-cater-to-its-customers-301388712.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

