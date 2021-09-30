Inspira Technologies to Host COVID-19 Virtual Conference on October 6

PR Newswire

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (NASDAQ:IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technologies, today announced that it will host the TechTalk event "Has COVID-19 changed the game?", an online conference for healthcare professionals and investors.

Inspira Technologies' upcoming TechTalk is scheduled on October 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm EDT. For registration, please use the link https://l-p.site/inspirasignin

The TechTalk will explore how COVID-19 has influenced medical treatment paradigm, how medical startups can leverage their technologies to address COVID-19, and how capital markets have been impacted.

The event speakers include Dr. Yigal Kassif, cardiac surgeon, the Chairman of the Israeli Society for ECMO and Director of ECMO Service at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, who will present recent developments in COVID-19 treatments and case studies.

Tal Dolev, CISA, CPA, Head of Technology Advisory of BDO Israel, will address the issue of how medical startups are leveraging technologies in response to COVID-19.

Miri Segal-Scharia, Chief Executive Officer of MS-IR LLC, will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the capital markets.

Joe Hayon, President, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder of Inspira Technologies, will present the ART device, Inspira Technologies' novel technology and go-to-market strategy.

Inspira TechTalk' agenda:

1:00 pm EDT Opening words

1:05 pm EDTThe medical perspective - Has COVID-19 changed the treatment paradigm for patients with respiratory failure?Dr. Yigal Kassif, Cardiac Surgeon & Director of ECMO Service at the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, Israel| Inspira Technologies' Scientific Advisory Board member

1:20 pm EDT The technology perspective - How medical startups are

leveraging technologies in response to COVID-19? Tal Dolev, CISA, CPA, Partner, Head of Technology Advisory, BDO Israel

1:40 pm EDT The capital markets perspective - How has COVID-19 impacted the capital markets?Miri Segal-Scharia, Founder & CEO of MS-IR LLC, a leading investors relations agency in New-York

2:00 pm EDT Early Extracorporeal Respiratory Support – Introduction with

the ART device, Inspira's novel technology Joe Hayon, president, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder, Inspira Technologies

2:10 pm EDT Q&A

Moderator: Mr. George Giles

For more information regarding these events, please visit Inspira's Investor Relations page here.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

