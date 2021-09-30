electroCore Presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference has been rescheduled to today, September 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM eastern time.

Details for the company’s presentation are as follows:

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference:

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Rescheduled Time: 12:40 pm EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, www.electrocore.com .