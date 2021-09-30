Logo
Ingevity announces dates for third quarter earnings release and webcast

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ingevity Corporation (

NYSE:NGVT, Financial) announced today that it will release its third quarter earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The company will host a live webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss third quarter 2021 fiscal results. The webcast can be accessed through the investors section of Ingevity’s website or via this link: Ingevity+Q3+2021+earnings+webcast.

You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-2991 (inside the U.S.) or 201-389-0925 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. For those unable to join the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available beginning at approximately 2 p.m. (Eastern) on October 28, 2021, through November 25, 2021: Ingevity+Q3+2021+earnings+webcast+replay.

Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted to the investors section of Ingevity’s website at www.ir.ingevity.com prior to the call.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005315r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005315/en/

