Ingevity announces dates for third quarter earnings release and webcast

Ingevity Corporation ( NYSE:NGVT, Financial) announced today that it will release its third quarter earnings after the stock market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The company will host a live webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss third quarter 2021 fiscal results. The webcast can be accessed through the investors section of Ingevity’s website or via this link: Ingevity+Q3+2021+earnings+webcast.

You may also listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-2991 (inside the U.S.) or 201-389-0925 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. For those unable to join the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available beginning at approximately 2 p.m. (Eastern) on October 28, 2021, through November 25, 2021: Ingevity+Q3+2021+earnings+webcast+replay.

Information on how to access the webcast and conference call, along with a slide deck containing other relevant financial and statistical information, will be posted to the investors section of Ingevity’s website at www.ir.ingevity.com prior to the call.

