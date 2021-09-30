Akamai Receives Highest Scores for Three Use Cases in Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, received the highest scores for three of the four Use Cases in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection report -- API Security and DevOps, High Security, and Web-Scale Business Application Use Cases.

As part of the Critical Capabilities report – a companion report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection report in which Akamai was named a Leader and placed highest in the Ability to Execute – Gartner evaluated the Cloud WAAP offerings of 11 companies and their ability to protect web applications and APIs.

Key findings in the report include, "protecting public-facing web applications against attacks and exploits of vulnerabilities in custom or third-party code remains the primary use case for web application and API protection (WAAP) platforms" and "a growing number of enterprises evaluate the four core capabilities that define a cloud WAAP service: web application protection, distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection, bot management and API protection."

Among Gartner Recommendations in the report, "security and risk management (SRM) leaders responsible for infrastructure security should implement products with automated API discovery and behavioral API anomaly detection."

In 2020, Akamai was the first cloud WAAP solution to introduce automatic API discovery and profiling capabilities and earlier this year, Akamai introduced the Adaptive Security Engine , a core foundation for its web application security portfolio designed to automatically adapt protections with the sophistication of attacks, while reducing the effort to maintain and tune policies.

"Organizations today need intelligent and automated security solutions that span across distributed application architectures, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and keep pace with the rapid pace of application development and the threat landscape," said Amol Mathur, Vice President of Application and Network Security Product Management, Akamai. "The capabilities needed to secure web applications and APIs in today's global business world amid evolving attacks – ranging from web app business logic attacks to API abuse to DDoS – require integrated solutions that scale. Akamai's unique ability to deliver holistic and powerful protections at the edge is the reason why we believe Akamai is given the highest scores in three of the four critical use cases."

