Akamai Receives Highest Scores for Three Use Cases in Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Akamai Also Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant™ Companion Report

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, received the highest scores for three of the four Use Cases in 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection report -- API Security and DevOps, High Security, and Web-Scale Business Application Use Cases.

akamai_logo__002_.jpg

As part of the Critical Capabilities report – a companion report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection report in which Akamai was named a Leader and placed highest in the Ability to Execute – Gartner evaluated the Cloud WAAP offerings of 11 companies and their ability to protect web applications and APIs.

Key findings in the report include, "protecting public-facing web applications against attacks and exploits of vulnerabilities in custom or third-party code remains the primary use case for web application and API protection (WAAP) platforms" and "a growing number of enterprises evaluate the four core capabilities that define a cloud WAAP service: web application protection, distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection, bot management and API protection."

Among Gartner Recommendations in the report, "security and risk management (SRM) leaders responsible for infrastructure security should implement products with automated API discovery and behavioral API anomaly detection."

In 2020, Akamai was the first cloud WAAP solution to introduce automatic API discovery and profiling capabilities and earlier this year, Akamai introduced the Adaptive Security Engine, a core foundation for its web application security portfolio designed to automatically adapt protections with the sophistication of attacks, while reducing the effort to maintain and tune policies.

"Organizations today need intelligent and automated security solutions that span across distributed application architectures, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and keep pace with the rapid pace of application development and the threat landscape," said Amol Mathur, Vice President of Application and Network Security Product Management, Akamai. "The capabilities needed to secure web applications and APIs in today's global business world amid evolving attacks – ranging from web app business logic attacks to API abuse to DDoS – require integrated solutions that scale. Akamai's unique ability to deliver holistic and powerful protections at the edge is the reason why we believe Akamai is given the highest scores in three of the four critical use cases."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection, 20 September 2021, including the Magic Quadrant graphic, is available here. For additional information regarding Akamai's WAAP offerings, visit here.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, John Watts, Adam Hils, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Shilpi Handa, 20 September 2021.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts, Adam Hils, Shilpi Handa, 20 September 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

Contacts:
Tim Whitman
Media Relations
617-444-3019
[email protected]

Tom Barth
Investor Relations
617-274-7130
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE23352&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-receives-highest-scores-for-three-use-cases-in-gartner-critical-capabilities-for-cloud-web-application-and-api-protection-report-301388727.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE23352&Transmission_Id=202109300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE23352&DateId=20210930
