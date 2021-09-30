PAVmed to Host Digital Health Virtual Investor Event

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that on October 26, 2021, from 1 to 3 PM EDT, it will host a virtual investor event focused on its digital health subsidiary Veris Health (“Veris”) entitled Veris Heath: Bringing Digital Health to Cancer Care. Attendees may register for the event here.

The event will provide a comprehensive overview of Veris’ disruptive technology, vision, business model and strategy. Participants will learn how Veris seeks to utilize the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors to facilitate and optimize cancer care through remote patient monitoring and data analytics—including machine learning and artificial intelligence. Panelists will include:

Lishan Aklog MD PAVmed Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Veris Executive Chairman James D. Mitchell MD PAVmed VP, Digital Health Veris Chief Medical Officer Sumit Shah MD, MPH Veris Medical Advisory Board Member Director of Clinical Innovation & Digital Health, Division of Oncology, Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford Health Care Clinical Assistant Professor, Medicine-Oncology, Member, Stanford University School of Medicine Timothy E.

Baxter PAVmed Board of Directors Former President & CEO of Samsung Electronics North America

The event will conclude with a moderated question and answer session, which will provide attendees the opportunity to interact with the panelists.

“Today’s aggressive outpatient cancer treatments, including immunotherapy and chemotherapy, leave patients unmonitored and at risk of serious, avoidable complications, leading to high rates of hospitalization, poor patient quality of life, and increasing health system costs,” said Dr. Mitchell. “The Veris technology is designed to allow oncologists to detect early signs of common cancer-related complications, provide longitudinal trends of physiologic and clinical data, offer data-driven risk management tools for precision oncology, and incorporate additional prospects for substantial value-creation through data monetization and biotherapeutic clinical trial support.”

Veris, a majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed, acquired Oncodisc Inc., a digital health company with groundbreaking tools to improve personalized cancer care in May 2021. Veris is developing a remote cancer care platform that integrates an intelligent implantable vascular access port with physiologic sensing, software with symptom reporting and telehealth functions, and advanced data analytics. Veris’ groundbreaking vascular access port contains biologic sensors capable of generating continuous data on key physiologic parameters known to predict adverse outcomes in cancer patients undergoing treatment. Wireless communication to the patient’s smartphone and its cloud-based digital healthcare platform seek to deliver actionable real time data to patients and physicians efficiently and effectively. Veris is targeting FDA 510(k) clearance of the intelligent implantable vascular access port and launch of the remote digital healthcare platform for H2-2022.

Recently, Veris+was+accepted+into+Microsoft+for+Startups, a global program from Microsoft dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of startups. Veris also recently entered into a definitive services agreement with leading full-service Silicon Valley-based full-stack software development firm Loka Inc. to build its remote digital healthcare platform.

About PAVmed and Veris

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company with a diversified product pipeline addressing unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its major subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., markets the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer and cancer – the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device. Its GI Health division also includes the complementary EsoCure™ Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus™ Technology. Another major subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company developing the first intelligent implantable vascular access port with biologic sensors and wireless communication to improve personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Its Minimally Invasive Interventions division markets its CarpX® Minimally Invasive Device for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Other divisions include Infusion Therapy (PortIO™ Implantable Intraosseous Vascular Access Device and NextFlo™ Intravenous Infusion Set), and Emerging Innovations (non-invasive laser-based glucose monitoring, pediatric ear tubes, and mechanical circulatory support). For more information, please visit www.pavmed.com, follow us on Twitter, connect with us on LinkedIn, and watch our videos on YouTube. For more information on our majority owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc., please visit www.luciddx.com, follow Lucid on Twitter, and connect with Lucid on LinkedIn. For detailed information on EsoGuard, please visit www.EsoGuard.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed’s management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, the ability to complete the initial public offering of Lucid; volatility in the price of PAVmed’s common stock, Series W Warrants and Series Z Warrants; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required advance PAVmed’s products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed’s preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed’s products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed’s products once cleared and commercialized; our ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. PAVmed has not yet received clearance from the FDA or other regulatory body to market many of its products. The Company has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business. The Company expects the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on the Company’s financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain it and the impact of actions taken in response. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond PAVmed’s control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed’s future operations, see Part I, Item IA, “Risk Factors,” in PAVmed’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed after its most recent Annual Report. PAVmed disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

