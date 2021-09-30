DuPont Joins Operation Clean Sweep® Blue

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent with its core values, DuPont ( NYSE:DD, Financial) today announced it is strengthening its sustainability efforts toward zero discharge of plastics into marine and freshwater environments by joining Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) blue.

OCS® blue is administered by the American Chemistry Council and the Plastics Industry Association. The program represents an enhanced and voluntary commitment to resin waste reduction efforts that go beyond Operation Clean Sweep, which DuPont joined in 2016.

DuPont has begun the registration process for all global sites where resin handling occurs. Each site has an OCS® blue champion responsible for training, implementing procedures, auditing, and annual reporting. While OCS® blue requirements apply to registered facilities that are actively engaged in resin handling, DuPont is also supporting efforts to educate transportation partners and encourage their participation. The company also will share best practices and report annually the number and volume of incidents of any unrecovered release of plastics that are greater than 0.5 kg per incident in alignment with new global reporting criteria.

"At DuPont, we are committed to a set of bold sustainability goals that are good for our communities and for our planet," said Alexa Dembek, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, DuPont. "Joining Operation Clean Sweep® blue underscores our commitment to best practices in facilities management and operation, including responsible resin handling and pellet containment processes."

DuPont plastics are essential innovations for humans to thrive and can be sustainable solutions for improving life. The company's plastics are used in medical applications such as epinephrine pens and COVID-19 test kits to enhance safety, to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), and to enable lightweighting, which improves the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

To learn out more about OCS® blue, visit https://www.opcleansweep.org/.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted. © 2021 DuPont.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which that are beyond DuPont's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Forward Looking statements include statements which may relate to the purpose, ambitions, aims, commitments, targets, plans, and objectives of DuPont's sustainability strategy, including progress against its sustainability goals, and data related to its metrics, practices, actions and progress.

These statements are not representations, warranties or guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, including government regulation. Therefore, the actual conduct of our activities, including the development, implementation or continuation of any program, policy or initiative discussed or forecasted in this presentation, may differ materially in the future. As with any projection or estimate, actual results or numbers may vary. The goals, commitments, standards and metrics referenced continue to evolve and are based on management assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation but should not be considered warranties or guarantees. Other risks to DuPont's business, operations; each as further discussed in detail in and results of operations as discussed in DuPont's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business or supply chain disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on DuPont's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. DuPont assumes no obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dupont-joins-operation-clean-sweep-blue-301388346.html

SOURCE DuPont