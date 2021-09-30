Why AT&T Is Valuable at the Moment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Why AT&T Is Valuable at the Moment

AT&T is the perfect stock to buy as we prepare to enter a higher yield environment

Author's Avatar
Steve Gray Booyens
Sep 30, 2021

Summary

  • AT&T remains at the pinnacle of dividend aristocrats.
  • Metrics indicate there's more where that came from with profit margins looking solid.
  • Deutsche and Citi think the stock will reach the mid 30s level soon.
Article's Main Image

AT&T (

T, Financial) is a stock that has faced much scrutiny this year amid upcoming debt restructuring costs and its aggressive spending on 5G. However, I'm bullish on the stock due to the current market climate and the company's dedication to granting shareholder returns, which will make it attractive to hold even in a higher-yield environment.

Interest rates expected to rise

The recent rise in the longer-term U.S. bond yields due to implied higher interest rates could strengthen the bond market and subdue the equity market.

In this environmnet, the stocks that investors will still enjoy being invested in will most likely be high-paying dividend stocks in more traditional sectors rather than innovative industries where costs of capital still remain high and exceptionally sensitive to changes in debt financing costs.

AT&T undeniably has a lot of debt, which will serve as a headwind as interest rates rise, but overall, I think its well-established, recession-proof business will render this problem inconsequential.

Dividend and value

AT&T is known as the Mecca of dividend stocks. It's a dividend aristocrat with a yield of 7.59% and 37 consecutive years of dividend payout growth. AT&T is thus one of the stocks that might be appealing to most equity investors over the next three years or so as interest rates rise higher. Even if its stock price fluctuates wildly, it will be more than worth it to hold it for the dividend over the next 10+ years.

Looking at the past year's results, AT&T produced an Ebitda margin of 30% and a levered free cash flow margin of 16.26%, beating sector medians by 20.98% and 11.37%, respectively. Thus, AT&T is in good shape to continue providing shareholders with solid compensation for the time being. The stock also trades with a price-earnings ratio that is lower than 56.99% of industry peers, and its price-sales and enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratios are also trading at discounts of 37.45% and 21.21% to their respective industry averages.

Bullish calls on Wall Street

Wall Street remains bullish on AT&T, with Deutsche Bank's (

XTER:DBK, Financial) Bryan Kraft thinking the stock could reach the $37 level. Citigroup's (C, Financial) Michael Rollins thinks the stock will rise and has set a $32 12-month price target.

Final word

I think AT&T's stock is very suitable for the current market environment and will most likely outperform the index after a period of stale returns. Drivers behind my optimism are strong dividends, encouraging the growth of key income and cash flow metrics and Wall Street's bullish outlook.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long T
Rating:
5 / 5 (1 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment