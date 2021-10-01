Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for a Total $750,000

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for a Total $750,000

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (

TSXV:AUC, Financial)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(FRA:9FY, Financial) ("Goldplay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has arranged and closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") for a total of $750,000 with two institutional investors.

The Company has issued a total of 4,411,900 FT Units at a price of $0.17 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $750,023.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one "flow-through" share (a "Common Share") and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 until October 1 2023. Proceeds from the sale of FT shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and flow-through mining expenditures as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to fund eligible exploration expenditures on Company's projects in British Columbia.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day expiring on February 2, 2022 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finders' fees to qualified finders of $45,000 representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised. The Company also issued 264,714 non-transferable finders' warrants to qualified finders, with each finders' warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.17 until October 1, 2023.

The financing is subject to receiving the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company focused on exploring and advancing gold copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions that host the potential for making world class discoveries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski

President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: [email protected]
www.goldplaymining.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666448/Goldplay-Arranges-and-Closes-Flow-Through-Private-Placement-for-a-Total-750000

img.ashx?id=666448

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment