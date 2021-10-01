AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation Announces Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation Announces Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APMIU) (the "Company") announced today that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 15,000,000 units completed on August 17, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants, which entitle the holder of such whole redeemable warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock, included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "APMIU," and the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "APMI" and "APMIW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.

The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus its search on potential targets that are developing breakthrough scientific and technological innovations in the areas of communication, robotics, building and construction technology, water, 3D printing, and semiconductors.

The units were initially offered by the Company in the Company's underwritten initial public offering. Morgan Stanley acted as the sole book-runner for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") website http://www.sec.gov; or from Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Email: [email protected].

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the search for an initial business combination. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) or other assumptions, and actual results, events or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to actual results, events or performance differing from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's final prospectus and the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, these statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact
Jon Layman
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Director
AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA26459&sd=2021-10-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axonprime-infrastructure-acquisition-corporation-announces-class-a-common-stock-and-warrants-to-commence-separate-trading-301390062.html

SOURCE AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26459&Transmission_Id=202110011605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26459&DateId=20211001
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment