Digihost Provides Mining Operation Results for Q3 2021 and Announces a 218% Increase in Quarterly Bitcoin Production Over the Previous Years' Quarter

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; HSSHF), an innovative North American based Bitcoin self-mining company, is pleased to provide unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC”) production updates for the quarter ended September 2021. All amounts are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.



Corporate Highlights for September 30, 2021:

Produced 133.02 BTC during the quarter, increasing total holdings to 452.24 BTC representing a fair market value of approximately $19.9 million as at September 30, 2021.

Diversified holdings with the conversion of 31.62 BTC into Ethereum (“ ETH ”) during the quarter, bringing total ETH holdings to 1,000.89 representing a fair market value of approximately $3.0 million as at September 30, 2021.

”) during the quarter, bringing total ETH holdings to 1,000.89 representing a fair market value of approximately $3.0 million as at September 30, 2021. Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of approximately $22.9 million at the end of September.

Cash on hand at September 30th was approximately $17.2 million, and total cash and digital asset holdings was approximately $40.1 million.

Year-to-date deposits on equipment and infrastructure to be completed in Q4 2021 pertaining to the Company’s core business of approximately $24.8 million.

Pursuant to its May 12, 2021 press release, the Company is on target to put online the approximately 9,900 newest generation miners it has purchased before the end of 2021. Once fully installed, these miners will increase the Company’s current hashrate to between approximately 925PH and 1.1EH.

Bitcoin Mining Update

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the Company’s mining fleet produced 348.25 BTC, with production broken down as follows:

Quarter 1, 2021: 105.26 BTC January: 33.70 February: 35.02 March: 36.54

Quarter 2, 2021: 109.97 BTC April: 37.52 May: 34.26 June: 38.19

Quarter 3, 2021: 133.02 BTC July: 51.28 August: 44.07 September: 37.67



Quarter-Over-Quarter Comparison

The Company mined approximately 23.05 more BTC in Q3 2021 than in Q2 2021, representing an increase of 21%. Based on the BTC prices in these respective quarters and the increase in production of BTC mined, the fair market value of the Company’s BTC mined on a quarter over quarter basis increased by approximately $2m.

Figure 1. Quarter-over-quarter BTC Mining

Q2 Q3 QoQ Increase 2021 2021 Mined BTC 109.97 133.02 23.05 Approximate BTC value $35,041 $44,010 $8,969 Value $3,853,441 $5,854,416 $2,000,976

Year-Over-Year Quarterly Comparison

Compared to Q3 of 2020, the Company mined approximately 91.22 more BTC in Q3 of 2021, representing an increase of 218%. Based on September 30, 2021 BTC prices compared to September 30, 2020, and the increase in production of BTC mined, the fair market value of the Company’s BTC mined in Q3 2021 increased by approximately $5.4 million.

Figure 2. Year-over-year Quarterly BTC Mining

Q3 2020 Q3 2021 YoY Increase Mined BTC 41.80 133.02 91.22 Approximate BTC value $10,788 $44,010 $33,222 Value $450,922 $5,854,416 $5,403,494

Management Commentary

Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO, stated: “We are extremely pleased with the continued success achieved by Digihost and are proud to report that in Q3 2021 we successfully mined a higher fair market value of Bitcoin than in any previous quarter since the Company’s inception. Our operations delivered a record number of coins this quarter despite voluntarily giving up peak hours of mining for five days during the month of August during peak community energy demand.” Amar continued, “As a Company, we are prepared to begin receiving a large quantity of new generation miners in Q4 2021. We remain especially well situated to scale up and thrive in the current mining environment and to increase our hashrate to up to 1.5 EH in by Q1 2022. We are committed to operating our business growth in an environmentally conscious way and our priority is to sustain our focus on green energy and ESG initiatives.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 200PH with plans to expand to a hashrate of 3.6 EH by the end of the first half of 2022.

