NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research

Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR, Financial), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced today the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) has awarded Palantir a contract to continue providing a secure cloud-based data enclave to centralize data on COVID-19 for collaborative clinical research.

The contract to support the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C) and its data enclave is an indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a total potential value of $59.5m over two years, with an initial task order for $7.9m over the first five months.

N3C is a partnership among more than 70 institutions to centralize data on COVID-19 for clinical research. The N3C Data Enclave is now one of the largest collections of COVID-19 health records in the world, with over 8 million records from 65 institutions and counting.

Palantir’s software, designed to integrate siloed data sources into a common environment, is ideally suited to support the N3C Data Enclave. It has done so since the project launched in April 2020, offering a secure platform to integrate, manage, harmonize, and analyze COVID-19 data, while providing controlled access to internal and external collaborators.

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, N3C has accelerated patient research and improved COVID-19 evidence, studying everything from health inequities in treatment to risk factors for severe and long-lasting symptoms. The large-scale data platform, powered by Palantir software, allows researchers approved to access the enclave to form cross-institute research teams analyzing rich data sets, and to drive focus on populations most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The N3C will also be used as part of the NIH RECOVER Initiative to study post-acute sequelae from COVID-19 (PASC), or so-called “Long COVID.”

“We are very excited to continue our work with NCATS and the research community to support this critical resource in the fight against COVID-19 as well as to study long COVID and potentially other diseases that pose major public health challenges,” said Akash Jain, Palantir USG President. “Palantir was founded to put the most innovative software to work solving the world’s most pressing challenges, and working to empower scientific research, especially when it comes to helping the most vulnerable, fits squarely within our mission.”

In addition to the contract to support the N3C, NCATS has also extended a separate contract with Palantir for it to provide its software to help accelerate cancer research with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), as well as efforts to support the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This contract, originally for $36m over one year, has been extended for an additional year for a total amount of $60m.

