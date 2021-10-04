Ortega® Thinks Big, Goes Small With Introduction of New Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ortega® Thinks Big, Goes Small With Introduction of New Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Taco Innovation From the Ortega® Brand Now Available at Walmart

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortega®, a leading brand of Mexican food products including taco shells, taco kits, Mexican seasonings, peppers and the number-one-selling brand of taco sauce in the United States, announced today the launch of Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells. Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells are the perfect three-bite, fun way to enjoy and indulge in tacos for countless eating occasions. From game day appetizers and taco night party hors d'oeuvres to after school snacks and fun alternative dinner options, Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells are perfect for kids and adults, alike. Each box contains 18 mini taco shells and is now available at Walmart stores nationwide.

Ortega_Mini_Taco_Slider_Shells.jpg

"Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells offer a new way for the entire family to customize and enjoy taco night," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "We can't wait to see the unique occasions and recipes taco enthusiasts dish up, from savory to sweet, using this new category innovation. Sliders are such a popular trend, and now with our mini taco shells, taking advantage of this trend at home will be easier than ever. Consumers won't have to limit themselves and their taco fillings, with a smaller shell there's more opportunity to mix and match to create the ultimate taco experience."

Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells mark the latest innovation from the Ortega® brand, which recently launched Ortega® Street Taco Crockpot Seasoning Mixes (available in Barbacoa, Carnitas, and Al Pastor) and Ortega® Street Taco Sauces (available in Asada 3 Chile and Garlic, Tinga Chipotle Tomato Jalapeno, and Mojo Chile Lime).

For more information about Ortega® products or Mexican meal inspiration, including Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells, Ortega® Street Taco Sauces, and Ortega® Street Taco Crockpot Seasoning Mixes, please visit www.ortega.com.

About B&G Foods
Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

Media Contact:
Natalie Simon
Gillian Small PR
[email protected]
201.526.4977

favicon.png?sn=NY27396&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ortega-thinks-big-goes-small-with-introduction-of-new-ortega-mini-taco-slider-shells-301391759.html

SOURCE Ortega

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27396&Transmission_Id=202110040837PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27396&DateId=20211004
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment