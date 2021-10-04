Logo
CLEAR's Health Pass Integrates with Apple's Health app for Verifiable Proof of Vaccination on iPhone

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) announced iPhone users can now securely share verifiable health records from the Apple Health app with CLEAR's Health Pass - empowering users with greater access and control of their health information. With iOS 15, iPhone users who have downloaded and stored verified COVID-19 vaccination records in the Health app are now able to securely share them for use on their Health Pass for seamless access to CLEAR's nationwide network of Health Pass partner locations.

CLEAR_Logo.jpg

"CLEAR's Health Pass has always been about empowering people with greater access and control over their own health information," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "With this integration with the Apple Health app, we are helping more people safely and seamlessly get back to what they know and love - whether it's attending a football game or getting a table at your local restaurant."

CLEAR's Health Pass is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to their proof of vaccination, to reduce public health risk and get people back to what they love. More than 130 organizations across the country have used Health Pass to help create safer environments, including the state of Hawaii, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Golden State Warriors, Union Square Hospitality Group, Lincoln Center, and many more.

How It Works: Sharing verifiable health records from the Health app with CLEAR's Health Pass

  • Download and Enroll: Users download the free CLEAR app, tap the white Heath Pass tile, and then enroll by verifying their identity and snapping a quick selfie.
  • Sharing Vaccination Records: After enrolling, users will see the option to add a proof of vaccination. From the list of methods, users can tap Apple Health to securely and instantly share their verifiable COVID-19 vaccination record stored in the Health app to their Health Pass.
  • Frictionless Access: Once their Health Pass is created, users can share their verifiable vaccination record for frictionless and fast entry to offices, restaurants, travel destinations, sporting events, music festivals and more.
  • Vaccination data shared by the user with the CLEAR app will not be used for any other purpose other than to facilitate real-world interactions to enable participation. CLEAR never sells or rents member data.

With iOS 15, users can securely store verifiable versions of their COVID-19 test results and immunization records in the Health app on their iPhone. Depending on where a user received their COVID-19 vaccination, their state or provider might support a way to add their verifiable vaccination record to the Health app, either through Health Records on iPhone, a link to download a verifiable health record, or by scanning a SMART Health Card QR Code like those provided by states such as New York and California, retail pharmacies, and healthcare institutions. Learn more about how to securely download and store a verifiable digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination and test result records in the Apple Health app here.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

favicon.png?sn=NY27732&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clears-health-pass-integrates-with-apples-health-app-for-verifiable-proof-of-vaccination-on-iphone-301391749.html

SOURCE CLEAR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY27732&Transmission_Id=202110040900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY27732&DateId=20211004
