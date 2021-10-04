DraftKings Announces Expansion with Addition of Second-Largest Office in the U.S. at UnCommons in Las Vegas

BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG), a leader in the digital sports entertainment and gaming industries, announced its latest, state-of-the art office location to be based out of Las Vegas, where the company expects to eventually have an expanded team of more than 1,000 employees. The company’s new 90,000-square-foot technology hub will occupy much of an entire building at UnCommons, Matter Real Estate Group’s 40-acre modern workplace and stylized mixed-use community coming to Southwest Las Vegas in early 2022.



“Our new office space and Las Vegas expansion further exemplifies DraftKings’ investment in its employees and the future of the company, as well as the local community,” said Matt Kalish, DraftKings co-founder and president, North America. “Our goal is to create another world-class workplace environment that will foster DraftKings’ innovation, further bolster our local presence, and deepen community involvement. With these lofty aspirations, we were thrilled to discover that UnCommons mirrors these high standards.”

The DraftKings’ new Las Vegas office will be the second largest for the fast-growing company and will closely model its Boston headquarters, complete with a customized DraftKings-branded floor plan and collaborative workspaces, as well as access to a variety of entertainment and workstations. Designed by world-class visionaries IA Interior Architects, the office will be comprised of more than 130 dedicated sports trading desks surrounded by full multimedia walls, a 7,500-square-foot cafeteria and event space, a custom casino training pit, a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green, private and public outdoor spaces, and mothers’ rooms. The company’s new Las Vegas office will also provide the infrastructure to offer unmatched amenities for employees, including onsite haircuts and manicures/pedicures, a prayer suite and more.

“We are thrilled to deliver the caliber of modern workplace and innovation that DraftKings is looking for in its second largest office in the United States,” said Matter Real Estate Group Partner Jim Stuart. “We look forward to providing an idyllic setting to foster meaningful relationships, increase performance and spark new ideas.”

Designed by globally-renowned architecture firm, Gensler, UnCommons will reimagine the workplace experience with market-leading design and technology, floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome daylight and provide views of the natural Las Vegas surroundings, breakout spaces for individual work or small group collaboration, a conference center that can be used to host small meetings and workshops, and more. Bringing together multiple fitness studios, open-air common areas, contemporary residential units and a mélange of food and beverage options, the campus will set the foundation for a thriving, inspiring workplace. Future phases will expand UnCommons to more than 500,000 square feet of modern office space, built with distinctive architectural features and the latest in safety innovations.

DraftKings’s Las Vegas presence has grown 400% since its first office opening in January 2020. This past year, DraftKings announced various agreements furthering the company’s ties to the Las Vegas community. They signed a multi-year agreement as the primary sponsor of UNLV’s Center for Gaming Innovation and opened the new DraftKings Gaming Innovation Studio at UNLV, providing access to local talent and technology. In early 2021, the company also announced its acquisition of Las Vegas-based company, VSiN, a multi-platform broadcast and content company delivering trusted sports betting news, analysis, and data to U.S. sports bettors since 2017.

A leader in digital sports entertainment and gaming, DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the S.E.R.V.E.S. program and DraftKings’ collective mission is to protect the vulnerable with groundbreaking technology, training, resources and the support of evidence-based research.



About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About UnCommons

UnCommons, a first-of-its kind mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas, is now under construction with the opening of the first phase planned for early 2022. The $400 million, 40-acre project is designed to fulfill the modern workforce’s desire for a workplace that enhances their lives through rich amenities, open space and connectivity. The stylized urban campus will be comprised of more than 500,000 square feet of modern office space with market-leading design and technology, more than 830 residential units, an entertainment venue, trendsetting restaurants and cafes that follow the good food movement, health and fitness studios, a multi-purpose conference center, a pedestrian trail, public art and a food hall showcasing the best of the local food scene. The development, designed by globally-renowned architecture firm, Gensler, will be the first of its kind in Nevada to be built by the standards for WELL™ Certification, which are the highest third-party endorsement of a building’s performance and protection of employee health. UnCommons is also pursuing certification by Green Globes®, a nationally recognized green rating assessment, guidance and certification program. More information is available on the website at www.UnCommons.com, on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

