Pond Technologies to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event on October 12, 2021 and Provides Correction to Prior Release

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting virtually at the 2021 LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The conference is being held both in-person and virtually on October 12-14, 2021.

Grant Smith, President and CEO, will present an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. Mr. Smith's presentation may be viewed live at the link below (after registering at no cost) at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Event: Pond Technologies Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Register to watch the presentation here.

The investor presentation is also available on the investors section of the Pond Technologies Website: https://www.pondtech.com/investors/.

Separately, Pond wishes to correct an inadvertent typo in its press release issued on September 21, 2021 in regards to the engagement of two market-makers. In the following sentence related to the engagement of Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG"), the phrase "The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by ITG" should have read as "The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG."

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technology is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant Astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

