The First Delivery of Dosell Consumer is Sent to Apoteket AB for Start of Sales

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that Dosell Consumer will be launched on October 18 via Apoteket AB. The first delivery of Dosell Consumer will be sent to Apoteket today, October 4, before the start of sales. In connection with the launch, the media has been invited to a press conference on October 14, where Dosell Consumer will be presented by, among others, CEO Anders Segerström and by the inventor of Dosell, general practitioner Göran Sjönell.

During the summer, an exclusive collaboration agreement was signed with Apoteket AB to introduce the pharmaceutical robot Dosell on the consumer market in Sweden. iZafe Group creates, together with Apoteket, an opportunity for all 2.3 million people who take medication daily in Sweden to prioritize proactivity to avoid drug injuries or incorrect medication.

"There is no doubt that drug injuries are a real problem in society. It is still difficult to create insight into the subject as, in the first instance in the event of an injury, one cannot point out that it has arisen because of incorrect medication. Every year, about 35,000 elderly people become so ill from their medicines that they must be hospitalized. It is with pride that we make Dosell available to anyone who takes medication regularly and wants to prevent incorrect medication with a better overview of medicines and increased compliance before an injury occurs. When our ongoing issue is completed, we will be able to scale up production and begin the sales period that we have all been patiently waiting for. The upcoming launch to the public is welcomed in a press conference on October 14 where we invited the media." Says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

About Dosell Consumer

Dosell Consumer is a subscription service that will be available for delivery via Apoteket on October 18, 2021. It is already possible to register an interest in securing availability when Dosell Consumer is launched.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: [email protected]
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

Attachments

The first delivery of Dosell Consumer is sent to Apoteket AB for start of sales

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666633/The-First-Delivery-of-Dosell-Consumer-is-Sent-to-Apoteket-AB-for-Start-of-Sales

img.ashx?id=666633

