BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that company executives have been invited to give presentations at several leading financial conferences throughout the month of October. Attending these shows represents excellent opportunities to educate investment communities about how AI will impact markets into the future as well as evangelize BrainChip’s unique vision and capabilities in the technology space.

Among the featured events are:

MicroCap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference – a virtual conference that brings together the Top 35 ideas from the buy side October 5.

Rob Telson, VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and Ken Scarince, CFO, will co-present during a 25-minute session about how BrainChip is delivering the next generation of artificial intelligence at the Edge. BrainChip’s session has been changed to October 5 at 1:30 p.m. PDT, October 6 at 4:30 a.m. AWST, October 6 at 7:30 a.m. AEDT. The presentation will be available for viewing at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2800%2F43019

LD Micro Main Event – a three-day investor conference for the most-powerful people in the small-cap world held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles October 12-14.

The 14th annual Main Event targets those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. Telson will present live to an audience of analysts and investors October 12 at 8 a.m. PDT, October 12 at 11 p.m. AWST, October 13 at 2 a.m. AEDT. Those unable to attend in person can join the presentation virtually. To sign-up, interested parties can visit https%3A%2F%2Fme21.mysequire.com%2F

International Investment Forum – a live virtual conference from Germany October 14 for small- and mid-cap investors, value investors, portfolio and fund managers, bankers, investment advisors, journalists and media representatives.

Scarince will present to the global audience at October 14 at 1:45 a.m. PDT, October 14 at 4:45 p.m. AWST, October 14 at 7:45 p.m. AEDT. Attendees can join the presentation at https%3A%2F%2Fus06web.zoom.us%2Fj%2F87623460821%3Fpwd%3DL00xR09GWnAvN1U0aEhWdjRhNmdlUT09

“These investor conferences represent an ideal avenue towards directly addressing the financial sector about who we are, what our technology does and why it matters in both the near term and in the future,” said Telson. “We have found that having the opportunity to speak with people about our Akida technology helps them better understand what might otherwise be a nebulous idea. This approach works at many of the technical shows that we attend as well as investor conferences. I look forward to having the chance to discuss it with would-be investors attending these forums throughout October and beyond.”

BrainChip’s Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

BrainChip publishes a list of events where company executives are presenting at https%3A%2F%2Fbrainchipinc.com%2Fevents%2F

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

