Afterpay Customers Save Up to $459 Million in Fees by Not Using Credit Cards - Drives $8.2 Billion in Incremental Sales for Merchants in 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Afterpay Customers Save Up to $459 Million in Fees by Not Using Credit Cards - Drives $8.2 Billion in Incremental Sales for Merchants in 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Accenture report identifies economic impact of the buy-now-pay-later platform for consumers and merchants

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research conducted by Accenture reveals that in 2021, Afterpay (

ASX:APT, Financial), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, drove $4.5b in net benefits to merchants, including $8.2b in incremental sales for retailers and SMB merchants, as they forge their way through the pandemic in 2021.

Afterpay_Mint_Logo.jpg

"US Economic Impact of Buy Now, Pay Later"highlights the benefits Afterpay has had on the United States economy - including driving additional business for retailers and helping consumers avoid credit card interest and fees.

The $8.2b in incremental sales for retailers in 2021 is primarily attributed to Afterpay's impact on incremental sales through improved online checkout conversion rates, larger customer basket size, exposure to new customers, increased customer engagement and a rise in repeat purchases. Afterpay will create $590m in merchant cost savings in 2021, with over 80% of the savings coming from lower customer service and acquisition costs.

The report also found that Afterpay's U.S. customers could save up to $459m in credit card fees and interest in 2021 by making purchases with Afterpay instead of a credit card, equivalent to $6 per order. Afterpay users are more than twice as likely to make repayments on time compared to credit card users.

A summary of the Accenture report's key highlights include:

  • Merchants using Afterpay gain $4.5bn in net benefits in 2021, including almost $1.2bn in net benefits for SMBs
    • This includes $8.2bn in new revenue in 2021
    • The largest portion of new revenue is derived from larger basket sizes
    • The average merchant was able to obtain almost 13% more new customers
    • Afterpay created $590m in merchant cost savings in 2021, with almost 50% of the saving in lower customer service costs
  • Consumers are estimated to save up to $459m in fees and interest by making purchases with Afterpay instead of credit cards, equivalent to $6 per order
  • Afterpay fashion spending is equivalent to 6.5% of US fashion e-commerce
  • Afterpay spending helped support 70,000 jobs in the American economy in 2021.

Accenture Managing Director, Andrew Charlton said: "After conducting this analysis of the economic benefits of Afterpay, it's clear why the service has exploded in popularity around the world. The platform delivers a rare "win, win"- in which consumers are offered a better and more economical way to pay for things they want and need. This in turn drives incredible value to merchants who acquire young, engaged consumers who become repeat shoppers - ultimately making Afterpay an invaluable sales channel for these merchants."

Afterpay offers consumers a wide network of nearly 100,000 global retailers, which allow customers to receive items immediately and pay over time, without revolving debt or paying interest. Merchants benefit from the company's highly-engaged customer base, as the Afterpay Shop Directory generates an average of one million merchant referrals globally per day1.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest or extended debt. As of June 30, 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the world's favorite retailers and nearly 20 million customers have signed up in North America alone2.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

1 Results announced in FY21
2 Results announced in FY21

favicon.png?sn=SF29095&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-customers-save-up-to-459-million-in-fees-by-not-using-credit-cards---drives-8-2-billion-in-incremental-sales-for-merchants-in-2021--301392798.html

SOURCE Afterpay

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF29095&Transmission_Id=202110050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF29095&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment