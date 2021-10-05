Semtech and Sindcon Bring Smart Metering to the Singapore Zoo With LoRaWAN®

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with Sindcon+%28Singapore%29+IoT+Technology+Pte+Ltd, one of the pioneering companies based in Singapore providing low power wide area network (LPWAN) Internet of Things (IoT) metering solutions. The collaboration brings smart consumption monitoring of energy and water at the Singapore Zoo alongside Electrique Energie & Metering Pte. Ltd. A challenge for the project was overcoming the forested terrain of the Singapore Zoo. Through integrating Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® standard into the Sindcon water and energy meters, Sindcon was able to deploy 1,000+ devices in strategic locations throughout the three parks within the Singapore Zoo using the robust and reliable connectivity of LoRaWAN to transmit real-time metering data every 15 minutes. Additionally, by leveraging the power efficiency of LoRa devices, Sindcon was able to reduce the cost of power cabling, further reducing the cost and complexity of deployment.

The Singapore Zoo is now on target to save 10% on total energy consumption through deploying smart water and energy meters using LoRaWAN® (Photo: Business Wire)

“The immense scale of this project was a challenge for radio signal transmission due to the Singapore Zoo’s expansive area and heavily forested terrain. LoRaWAN and Semtech’s LoRa devices were the ideal solution to this problem, supporting the need of the project for low power data communication that allows smart meters to function for up to three years on a single battery while sending data uplinks every 15 minutes, relaying critical water and energy usage data in real time for the Singapore Zoo to monitor and lower its overall usage,” said Deyu Chen, CEO and founder of Sindcon. “Sindcon and Semtech’s collaboration highlights how LPWAN technologies are moving toward the future of a more energy-efficient and smarter world.”

Over the past three years, the 1000+ Sindcon water and energy meters with LoRaWAN connectivity have been successfully deployed throughout the Singapore Zoo with a data success rate of 97% according to Sindcon. The smart meters are located inside the switch rooms and are housed within electrical panels across the three parks within the Singapore Zoo. Each device monitors key consumption metrics like cubic meter (m3) throughput for water meters and kilowatt-hour (kWh), voltage, current and power consumption for electricity meters.

“LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard deliver a cost effective and flexible networking solution for Sindcon, driving bottom line business benefits,” said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Enhancing the Singapore Zoo with Sindcon through the deployment of smart water and energy meters with LoRaWAN showcases how the Internet of Things is shaping the future of smart utilities.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa device-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of ultra-low power, cost efficient and long range IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 100 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa+site.

About Sindcon

Sindcon is one of the pioneer companies based in Singapore focusing on One-Stop IoT Metering Solution from device to IoT platform based on Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology. The founder of Sindcon graduated from Nanyang Technology University of Singapore (NTU) with Ph.D degree and had more than 10 years’ semiconductor design experience in Broadcom before setting up Sindcon. Since Sindcon was established in 2015, Sindcon started implementing smart LoRaWAN meters (gas, water & electricity) as well as various IoT sensors commercially and providing IoT Platform service in various projects across Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. Please visit the Sindcon website to learn more, www.sindcon.com.sg.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

